BREAKING: Nevada’s Grant Sherfield enters transfer portal

Mere days after placing his name into the 2022 NBA draft waters, Nevada’s All-Mountain West guard Grant Sherfield also entered the transfer portal, Verbal Commits reported Thursday.

Sherfield becomes the fifth Wolf Pack player — their fourth scholarship player — to enter the portal. Sherfield has been the Pack’s best player across the last two seasons. Each of team’s other top-three — Desmond Cambridge and Warren Washington — entered the portal earlier in the offseason, too; Washington is currently quibbling between seven programs — including Mountain West’s own San Diego State — while Cambridge transferred to Arizona State with his brother, Devan (formerly of Auburn), earlier this month.

Sherfield, who has two seasons left of eligibility, tallied 19.1 points and 6.4 assists — the only player in Division-I to average at least 19 points and six assists. The 6-foot-2 guard hauled-in north of four rebounds per game and shot 43.5 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 87.1 percent from the free-throw line last season.

Sherfield was, by far, Nevada’s most prominant shot creator during his time with the Pack. The former Wichita State transfer committed to the Pack prior his sophomore season, using up his one-time transfer eligibility. Alas, he would likely need a waiver from the NCAA to prevent sitting out a season, should he transfer elsewhere.

