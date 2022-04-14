Boise State Position Preview: Kick and Punt Returners

The spring game is in the rearview mirror for Andy Avalos as the Broncos look to improve in the summer months ahead. This is the conclusion of our position preview for Boise State football, so let’s end it out with a bang!

Stefan Cobbs (Redshirt Senior)

Cobbs was second in-command with Shakir taking the majority of returns last year. However, when Cobbs was in the spotlight, he didn’t waste it as he took one punt return 81 yards to the house against UTEP. His shiftiness and speed is different than his predecessors, Shakir and special teams superstar Avery Williams, but he has the ability to be a difference-maker in the field position battle.

Latrell Caples (Redshirt Sophomore)

The style between Cobbs and Caples is similar, but if they want to preserve the legs of the former, Latrell Caples would be a suitable returner for the Broncos. He does have experience returning in high school, taking three punts to the house during his time at Lancaster High School.

Kaden Dudley (Redshirt Freshman)

Another young player in the wings, Dudley could find his first snaps on The Blue as a steady returner. While he didn’t perform a house-call in high school, he did average 29 yards per kick return and 26 yards per punt return. Dudley will play multiple roles for the Broncos this season, and kick returner may be another one to add to his resume.

