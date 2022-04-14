Mountaintop View 4-14-22

Air Raid offense enabling versatile maturation within Colorado State’s running backs room
Jay Norvell picking up his football and leaving for Ft. Collins caused quite the commotion. Excitement for Colorado State fans, anger and disbelief for Nevada fans. Now that things have settled down, how will this Air Raid look for Colorado State? Read above to see how the running backs room fits into all of this.
Nevada’s Ken Wilson aims to build championship culture by breeding more physical team
Nevada SportsNet interviews new Nevada football head coach Ken Wilson. Wilson arrives in Reno from Oregon and has been making all the stops in the community this spring. Next up: establishing a winning culture for Nevada football. Click above.
Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL
Wyoming football spring practices continue as Wyoming looks to replace stars like Chad Muma, as well as a plethora of other vacancies caused by the transfer portal. Wyoming’s spring game is on Saturday, April 30th.
Rebel SoulJahz to take the stage ahead of UH football’s ‘Island Day’ Spring Game
Hawaii’s permanent stadium situation may be limbo, but new head coach Timmy Chang will intent on creating a party atmosphere on campus this spring. Talk about a huge shift from the previous regime. Hawaii’s spring game is this Saturday.
Scheduling news: Rams add Southern Utah to schedule
Our non-conference schedule through 2026 is now !https://t.co/zXlHLCH4NH— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) April 13, 2022
Fresno State alum signs big extension
Raiders, QB Derek Carr agree to terms on a 3-year, $121.5M contract extension. The deal also includes a no-trade clause. (via @RapSheet + @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/u54w0Pe5oK— NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2022
