 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 4-14-22

Derek Carr signs an extension, Hawaii wants to party, and plenty of other spring football details from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

Air Raid offense enabling versatile maturation within Colorado State’s running backs room

Jay Norvell picking up his football and leaving for Ft. Collins caused quite the commotion. Excitement for Colorado State fans, anger and disbelief for Nevada fans. Now that things have settled down, how will this Air Raid look for Colorado State? Read above to see how the running backs room fits into all of this.

Nevada’s Ken Wilson aims to build championship culture by breeding more physical team

Nevada SportsNet interviews new Nevada football head coach Ken Wilson. Wilson arrives in Reno from Oregon and has been making all the stops in the community this spring. Next up: establishing a winning culture for Nevada football. Click above.

Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL

Wyoming football spring practices continue as Wyoming looks to replace stars like Chad Muma, as well as a plethora of other vacancies caused by the transfer portal. Wyoming’s spring game is on Saturday, April 30th.

Rebel SoulJahz to take the stage ahead of UH football’s ‘Island Day’ Spring Game

Hawaii’s permanent stadium situation may be limbo, but new head coach Timmy Chang will intent on creating a party atmosphere on campus this spring. Talk about a huge shift from the previous regime. Hawaii’s spring game is this Saturday.

Scheduling news: Rams add Southern Utah to schedule

Fresno State alum signs big extension

Applause all around!

Be there, Warriors fans

On The Horizon:

Today: Boise State Position Preview: Kick and Punt Returners

Today: Rebel Baseball Battles Against Their In-State Rivals

Friday: MWCConnection Roundtable: What do you think about NIL in college sports?

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...