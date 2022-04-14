Mountaintop View 4-14-22

Jay Norvell picking up his football and leaving for Ft. Collins caused quite the commotion. Excitement for Colorado State fans, anger and disbelief for Nevada fans. Now that things have settled down, how will this Air Raid look for Colorado State? Read above to see how the running backs room fits into all of this.

Nevada SportsNet interviews new Nevada football head coach Ken Wilson. Wilson arrives in Reno from Oregon and has been making all the stops in the community this spring. Next up: establishing a winning culture for Nevada football. Click above.

Wyoming football spring practices continue as Wyoming looks to replace stars like Chad Muma, as well as a plethora of other vacancies caused by the transfer portal. Wyoming’s spring game is on Saturday, April 30th.

Hawaii’s permanent stadium situation may be limbo, but new head coach Timmy Chang will intent on creating a party atmosphere on campus this spring. Talk about a huge shift from the previous regime. Hawaii’s spring game is this Saturday.

Scheduling news: Rams add Southern Utah to schedule

Fresno State alum signs big extension

Applause all around!

Be there, Warriors fans

