Rebel Baseball Battles Against Their In-State Rivals

The UNLV Rebels had a commanding lead in the Mountain West Baseball standings heading into this weekend. However, this weekend against the Wolfpack of UNR was going to be the ultimate test as both are very good ball clubs.

Game 1 (Friday, April 8th) vs Nevada

This game started off with a Wolfpack sac fly to score the first run in the top of the 1st. Then in the 2nd, C Eric Bigani singled scoring two to go up 2-1. The Rebels did not stop there as they scored four runs after a RBI triple from LF Austin Kryszczuk, scoring CF Rylan Charles, then Kryszczuk scored after a wild pitch, and a two-run homer from 2B Edarian Williams scoring 1B Hank Zeisler. There wasn’t another run scored until the 6th and 7th where the Pack scored a run on ground-balls in each inning. In the bottom of the 7th, Zeisler doubled scoring 3B Diego Alarcon. Going into the 8th, the score was 7-3, Rebels. The Pack scored three runs in the 8th, then tied the game with one run in the 9th. The Rebels did not score in the 9th so this game was heading to extra innings. In the top of the 10th, the Pack scored two runs and in the bottom half of the inning the Rebels could not put up anymore runs. The game ended with the score of 9-7, Rebels lose.

Game Stats

Pitching

SP Josh Ibarra - 6.1 IP, 9 K, BB, 6 H, ER (2 unearned)

RP Hayden Neirmann - 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER (1 unearned)

RP Nick Rupp - 1.0 IP, 3 K, BB, 4 H, 2 ER, Loss (3-1)

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 1-6, R

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 2-5, 3B, RBI, R

3B Diego Alarcon - 1-5, 2B, R

1B Hank Zeisler - 2-3, 2 2B, BB, RBI, R

RF Joey Walls - 1-4, 2B, R

2B Edarian Williams - 1-2, HR, 3 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R

C Eric Bigani - 1-5, 2 RBI

Game 2 (Saturday, April 9th) vs Nevada

The Pack started this game off with a bang. Two home runs, an RBI double, and a wild pitch that scored a run gave the Pack a three-run top of the 2nd. In the bottom of that inning, the Rebels were able to tie the game up after three hits scored four runs. The tie was broken once Alarcon hit a three-run shot to make the score 7-4 after two innings. In the 3rd, both teams scored one each. In the 4th, the Pack put up a four-run inning and took the lead back. The Rebels responded with a three-run inning of their own then added another run in the 5th after a sac fly. The Pack then scored five runs combined in the 6th and 7th innings. The Rebels tried to spark something with a Kryszczuk solo homer, but that just didn’t happen. The Pack went on to score eight more runs in the 8th and 9th innings with the Rebels not scoring a single run after the Kryszczuk homer. The final score was 22-13, Rebels Loss.

Game Stats

Pitching

SP Noah Beal - 3.0 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, 5 H, 6 ER (1 unearned)

RP Troy Balko - 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER

RP Josh Sharman - 3.0 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, 6 H, 3 ER (1 unearned)

RP Connor Woods - 2.1 IP, K, 6 H, 8 ER

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 1-5, SF, RBI, R

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 4-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R

3B Diego Alarcon - 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

1B Hank Zeisler - 1-5, RBI, 2 R

RF Joey Walls - 1-5, R

2B Edarian Williams - 4-5, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB

DH Santino Panaro - 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2

Game 3 (Sunday, April 10th) vs Nevada

After losing too tough games already in the weekend, the Rebels need to do something to get the fans going. Well, they did. After loading the bases in the bottom of the 1st with no outs, Zeisler was up to bat. He hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw. There were no more runs until the fourth inning when an error by the Rebels scored a run for the Pack. They put up another run after an RBI single in the 5th. In the 6th, Kryszczuk came up and hit a solo homer to add to the Rebel lead. After two-thirds of the game the score was 5-2 Rebels. Just like in the last game, this is when the flood gates opened for the Pack. In the 8th and 9th innings they scored a combined six runs to give them a three-run lead heading into the bottom of the 9th. When all hope seemed to be lost Williams hit a three-run bomb to tie the game up. Just like in the first game, this game is going into extras. The Pack did not score in the top of the 10th. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, Alarcon was walked that scored a run and the Rebels won the game on the walk-off walk. Final score was 9-8, Rebels win.

Game Stats

Pitching

SP Noah Mattera - 6.0 IP, 3 K, BB, 7 H, ER (1 unearned)

RP Troy Balko - 0.2 IP, K, H

RP Nick Rupp - 0.1 IP, K, BB, H, ER (2 unearned)

RP Hayden Neirmann - 2.0 IP, K, 4 BB, 5 H, 3 ER

RP Sam Simon - 1.0 IP, BB, H

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 3-5, HBP, R

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 3-4, HR, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, 3 R

3B Diego Alarcon - 1-3, 3 BB, RBI, 2 R

1B Hank Zeisler - 1-5, HR, 4 RBI, R

2B Edarian Williams - 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, R

Game 4 (Tuesday, April 12th) vs Dixie State

The non-conference game this week was against Dixie State, who they have played already this year. This game was very low scoring after the wild, run heavy weekend. The game started with a Dixie State scoring a run in the 1st. They then scored another run in the 5th. UNLV did not score until the 6th when Hank “The Tank” Zeisler hit a solo home run. Then in the 8th Williams scored Zeisler after a double then C Gavin Mez scored Williams after that with another double. The final score was 3-2, Rebels win.

Game Stats

Pitching

SP Joey Acosta - 5.0 IP, 3 K, 6 H, 2 ER

RP Jimmy Gamboa - 1.2 IP, BB

RP Sam Simon - 1.1 IP, 2 K, Win (2-1)

RP Troy Balko - 1.0 IP, BB, Save

Hitting

1B Hank Zeisler - 3-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R

2B Edarian Williams - 1-4, 2B, RBI, R

C Gavin Mez - 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI

The Rebels lost the series against the Wolfpack, but still maintain their lead in the conference, just ahead of the Wolfpack. The Rebels continue to stay hot as they have five home games next week. They play the San Jose State Spartans in a three game series Thursday through Saturday, then have Loyola Marymount coming to town on Monday and Tuesday.

Player of the week this week is Left Fielder Austin Kryszczuk as he went 10-17 with 2 home runs, a triple and a double. He had 4 RBIs and 7 Runs.