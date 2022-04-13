Mountaintop View 4-13-22. Rams spring, transfer portal, mailbag, Learfield, players of the week.

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

College basketball is over but the NFL draft is getting closer and closer.

Spring ball talk is all the rage here in the spring. Colorado State is three weeks into practicing the air-raid and had their first scrimmage. Practices are up-tempo and everyone is constantly active, mainly because there are lots of reps to go around when practices are split into two sessions. Quarterback play seems strong and playmakers are developing at both wide receiver and in the secondary.

Extra Points talked to a few college basketball players about what happens immediately after entering the transfer portal. Spoiler: they are contacted by a lot of schools. And quickly. One player remarked that after being lightly recruited out of high school, things could not have been more different this time around in college.

Lots of MWC talk this week. Vannini thinks SDSU is one of the teams that have a shot at a NY6 run. He thinks Boise State is a good bet to bounce back and play for the conference title, and that the Mountain West is the best Group of 5 conference right now from top to bottom. But he acknowledges they have been held back by a lack of an elite team.

MWC is all over the Learfield Rankings.

top 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ teams



The @AF_Falcons are the top ranked group of five school ⚡️#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/uEWyOrf6bT — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 11, 2022

