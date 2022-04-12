 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 4-12-22

Baseball stories and POTW, Golf POTW, Aztec Softball wins battle and earns Top 25 ranking, MBB Portal News, and Air Force has new DC

By RudyEspino
.......................................................................... (NCAA Photos Archive)

April showers can’t slow us down here at Mountain West Connection! The links continue with news on sports goings on. Enjoy!!

Offense explodes as Nevada baseball falls just shy of a sweep at rival UNLV

The Wolf Pack bats were booming over the weekend and they came within three outs of sweeping UNLV.

Spartans Sweep Aztecs for Second Time This Season

San Jose State traveled to San Diego and took three from the Aztecs and stayed within sight of conference leading UNLV.

MW Baseball Players of the Week

See which two players stood out in diamond play last week to garner the weekly awards!

MW Men’s and Women’s Golfers of the Week

It may not have been the Masters, but these golfers shined in last week’s play on the links.

In the battle of conference heavyweights, Aztecs take the rubber game and win the series

And to the victor go the spoils....

Latest Portal News.....

Air Force quietly promotes new defensive coordinator, website indicates

I guess we all want our Air Force to be stealth and below-the-radar. With little fanfare, Air Force apparently has a new DC.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Coaches Preview

Coming Wednesday: It wasn’t the best MWC Football & MBB season, but it may have been the deepest season

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...