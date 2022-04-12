Mountaintop View 4-12-22

April showers can’t slow us down here at Mountain West Connection! The links continue with news on sports goings on. Enjoy!!
Offense explodes as Nevada baseball falls just shy of a sweep at rival UNLV
The Wolf Pack bats were booming over the weekend and they came within three outs of sweeping UNLV.
Spartans Sweep Aztecs for Second Time This Season
San Jose State traveled to San Diego and took three from the Aztecs and stayed within sight of conference leading UNLV.
MW Baseball Players of the Week
See which two players stood out in diamond play last week to garner the weekly awards!
MW Men’s and Women’s Golfers of the Week
It may not have been the Masters, but these golfers shined in last week’s play on the links.
In the battle of conference heavyweights, Aztecs take the rubber game and win the series
Recap from today's 7-6 win over UNLV in 11 innings. Five of the last 12 meetings between SDSU and UNLV have gone to extra innings and seven have been one-run games. https://t.co/fE3o2e720b#RiseUp #Tribe— San Diego State Softball (@AztecSoftball) April 11, 2022
And to the victor go the spoils....
The Aztecs are up to No. 24 in the latest @D1Softball rankings following a series win at UNLV. https://t.co/PruQySIqS0#RiseUp #Tribe pic.twitter.com/Ebdjezt7xN— San Diego State Softball (@AztecSoftball) April 11, 2022
Latest Portal News.....
