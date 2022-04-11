Mountaintop View 4-11-22. Snapdragon Stadium, Spring Game/practices, transfers, Softball standings

It’s Monday and we are back at it! March Madness is upon us, even if the four Mountain West teams took an early tumble. Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

After two years of waiting, SDSU players will finally play in their brand new stadium this upcoming season, which will coincide with their 100th season. Players got to see the field recently and could not be more excited. Plus, many fans who were not able to travel over 100 miles away will be back in attendance this season. Snapdragon Stadium will open on September 3rd with a game against Arizona.

Boise State had their annual scrimmage to conclude spring practices. Spirits were high, as predicted. Based on the way things went, the defense is ahead of the offense at this point. BSU’s defense had three interceptions and three sacks to neutralize quite a few offensive drives. Like every other team, there is a lot of work left to do and a lot of time left to do it before the season.

Wyoming broke out the pads during their second week of spring practices. Coach Bohl has liked what he’s seen so far. He singled out the run game (to no surprise), the quarterback play (remains to be seen), and the tight end play (which sounds very intriguing). It’s a deep group with a lot of different skill sets and a ton of returning experience.

Cowboys MBB stocks up on transfers.

Nobody in college basketball had a better weekend than Wyoming.



Jeff Linder's squad added THREE Pac-12 transfers and is now 25th in the ROTHSTEIN 45.https://t.co/OGHoVFvu9K — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2022

Spring Practice Schedule:

Although the football season hasn’t been over for too long, teams are already starting on preparations for next year. Spring practices are already underway for some teams and are coming up quickly for others. Below is the spring practice schedule list for each of the teams in the Mountain West who have announced so far.

Air Force: February 16th - March 16th

Boise State: March 4th- April 9th

Colorado State: March 22nd- April 23rd

Fresno State: currently happening unsure of dates because I never saw them post anything

Hawaii: March 22nd -April 23rd

Nevada: March 22nd -April 23rd

New Mexico: February 8th - March 12th

San Diego State: February 28th- March 24th

San Jose State: March 1st - March 26th

UNLV: March 29th - April 30th

Utah State: March 21st - April 23rd

Wyoming: March 29th- April 30th

