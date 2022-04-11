MWC Recruiting Roundup 4-4-22. The latest news, offers, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams stay busy with their recruiting, handing out offers. Plus, Junior Days or other visits are happening this month during the Quiet Period. This week, there were three new commitments, with the Falcons, and Broncos securing members of their 2023 class. Air Force had two verbal commits and take their second week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 2

Nevada: 2

Boise State: 1

Colorado State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of March 1st, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until mid-April.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 5

Commitment Spotlight

DB Jaden DeCosta (Nevada)

“My family and I take academics along with football very seriously. I am grateful that Nevada has not only just offered me the opportunity to play football for them, but be a part of their family and culture. I love those who love me. It sounds like they plan to have me as a safety but also someone who can fill any role if necessary. I feel like my strengths as a player is my physicality, athleticism, and work ethic. I’m happy to be a part of their program.”

OL Skye Richardson (Air Force)

“I chose to commit to Air Force Academy because my goal has always been to get the best education possible and it cost the least as possible. Air Force offers the opportunity to get a top notch degree while still playing football on the collegiate level. Athletes at AFA have the same NFL potential as any other school, but AFA offers successful careers even if NFL opportunities don’t pan out. I’ve been on many campuses, and AFA is spectacular. Going to AFA will never be if I’m successful after college, but will be when I’m successful after college.”

LB Dallas Daley (Air Force0

“After taking all my official visits I knew I wanted to join an academy school and it was really between Air Force and West Point. I took my time making the decision and ultimately chose AFA because it better aligned with the opportunities I was looking for. Being able to see my family as much as possible over the next 5 years was important to me and Coach Calhoun made that an emphasis during my recruitment. I also feel like the coaching staff truly believes in me and knows I am going to bring an attitude and toughnesses with me that they want on this team. I’m coming to Air Force to win championships first and foremost! There’s a stigma in the football world about academy schools and I feel an obligation to help change that. We all gotta get jobs after school and few are gonna set you up better than the Air Force. The NFL’s doors are wide open to the academy schools now and that’s obviously all of our dreams going into this, so I’m on a mission to bring the top recruits from the NW with me for years to come! Air Force Football has a DAWG coming in!!!!”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DB Kyle Chen was offered by Air Force

OL Landen Hatchett was offered by Air Force

OL Isaiah Kema was offered by Air Force

OL Zak Yamauchi was offered by Air Force

TE CJ Jacobsen was offered by Boise State

DB Abdul Muhammad was offered by Colorado State

WR Jadyn Hudson was offered by Colorado State

DB Smith Snowden was offered by Colorado State

WR Noah Mikhail was offered by Colorado State

LB LJ Martin was offered by Colorado State

TE/DE Matthew Fredrick was offered by Nevada

LB Vinny Macaluso was offered by Nevada

DE Aiden Herring was offered by Nevada

JUCO WR Josiah Freeman was offered by Nevada

DE Jaeden Moore was offered by SDSU

LB Solomone Malafu was offered by SDSU

DB Brock Fonoimoana was offered by SDSU

OL Ryan Silver was offered by SDSU

LB Deven Bryant was offered by SDSU

DB Vincent Holmes was offered by SDSU

RB Re’Shaun Sanford II was offered by SDSU

LB Noah Boulieu was offered by SDSU

DB Isaiah Buxton was offered by SJSU

LB Jaelen Knox was offered by SJSU

WR/DB Delontay Williams was offered by SJSU

QB Luke Duncan was offered by UNLV

WR Tré Spivey was offered by UNLV

Visits

Air Force: TE/DE Kristian Ingman

Boise Stace: RB Nathaniel Robison, LB Elijah Teriipaia, OL Adam Stephens, RB Nygel Osborne, LB Kayode Amusan

Colorado State: DB Smith Snowden

Nevada: QB Jax Leatherwood, 2024 LB Shakir Collins, LB Sione Tuionetoa,

SJSU: LB Coffee Davion

Utah State: DB Jelani McLaughlin, OL Kai Sevy, DE Isaac Terrell, RB Jaydon Bailey

Commits

OL Skye Richardson committed to Air Force

LB Dallas Daley committed to Air Force

LB Wyatt Milkovic committed to Boise State

