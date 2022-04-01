 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 4-1-22

News on Softball, Tennis, T & F, Bulldog Coach, NIL Award, Combined Rankings

By RudyEspino
NFL Combine

Yes, it’s April Fool’s Day but I resisted the low hanging fruit like posting a story saying Mike Wittmann leaving us to take over Barstool Sports or something similar. There is plenty going on (for reals) around the Mountain West, but you need to click the links to find out. Enjoy!

Mountain West Softball Weekly Release

Get up-to-date on MW Softball news before the marquee series of the weekend as preseason co-favorite UNLV travels to Boise State for a 3 game series.

And here’s what the other Softball Preseason co-favorite has coming up....

Fifth-year senior Alison Seng leading Broncos power surge in historic start

Playing under her third head coach in her Boise State career, read about the career to date and how hard dealing with the pandemic was for her.

Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

Four different Mountain West Schools had their player acknowledged in this week’s awards. Read who received the honors for their stellar play!

MW Track & Field Athletes of the Week

Six athletes from across the Mountain West garnered the awards. Read who was named and their weekly accomplishments!

Bulldog Head Coach up for Award

Boise State up for national award

School is one of six NCAA schools cited for commitment to their student-athletes in maximizing their NIL opportunities.

Hoops & Helmets 2022: College Football & Basketball Combined Rankings 1-130

College Football News ranks all 130 schools that play major college football and basketball. Check out where the Mountain West schools showed up in their list when both sports are taken into account for the last year.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Previewing Kickers and Punters

Look For: Peak Perspectives

Coming Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup 4-4-22: April Team Recruiting Rankings

