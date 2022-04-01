Mountaintop View 4-1-22

Yes, it’s April Fool’s Day but I resisted the low hanging fruit like posting a story saying Mike Wittmann leaving us to take over Barstool Sports or something similar. There is plenty going on (for reals) around the Mountain West, but you need to click the links to find out. Enjoy!

Get up-to-date on MW Softball news before the marquee series of the weekend as preseason co-favorite UNLV travels to Boise State for a 3 game series.

And here’s what the other Softball Preseason co-favorite has coming up....

Winners of eight straight games, the Aztecs (22-10, 6-0 MW) play host to Nevada for a weekend series. https://t.co/FhvfcJgzwm#RiseUp #Tribe — San Diego State Softball (@AztecSoftball) March 30, 2022

Playing under her third head coach in her Boise State career, read about the career to date and how hard dealing with the pandemic was for her.

Four different Mountain West Schools had their player acknowledged in this week’s awards. Read who received the honors for their stellar play!

Six athletes from across the Mountain West garnered the awards. Read who was named and their weekly accomplishments!

Bulldog Head Coach up for Award

Congratulations to @FresnoStateMBB's @CoachJHutson who was named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award!



The award honors those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who display moral integrity off the floor.#AtThePeak | #MWMBB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/AVenGEVCfe — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 30, 2022

Boise State up for national award

School is one of six NCAA schools cited for commitment to their student-athletes in maximizing their NIL opportunities.





Setting out to build the most student-athlete friendly NIL program in the country while prioritizing the student-athlete experience is #WhatsNext!



: https://t.co/x1cFdDJAxx pic.twitter.com/CBiDwNDFvs — Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) March 31, 2022

College Football News ranks all 130 schools that play major college football and basketball. Check out where the Mountain West schools showed up in their list when both sports are taken into account for the last year.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Previewing Kickers and Punters

Look For: Peak Perspectives

Coming Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup 4-4-22: April Team Recruiting Rankings