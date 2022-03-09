 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MWC Tourney: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread (3-9-22)

It’s tourney time!

By MikeWittmann

San Diego v San Siego State Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament unfold as it kickoffs today! Staff writer Alex Wright will be providing as much coverage as they are allowing him on location. Follow him on Twitter: @AlexWright1028

How To Watch:

Wednesday, March 9th

Nevada vs New Mexico (12:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network

Utah State vs Air Force (2:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network

Fresno State vs San Jose State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 66%
    Nevada
    (6 votes)
  • 33%
    New Mexico
    (3 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 88%
    Utah State
    (8 votes)
  • 11%
    Air Force
    (1 vote)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 88%
    Fresno State
    (8 votes)
  • 11%
    San Jose State
    (1 vote)
9 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

