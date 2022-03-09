 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 3-9-22. Rules changes, Bellinger, MBB Tournaments, All-MWC, MBB Awards

New, 4 comments
By MikeWittmann
San Diego State v Colorado State Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Rule Change Committee doing what it does.

First, is targeting occurs in the 2nd half of a game and the penalty is upheld in the game, it could still be reviewed during the week so the player may not miss the first half of the next game. There would be a review committee to look into players faking injuries for medical timeouts. Blocking below the waist outside of the tackle box would be illegal. Plus looking into kickoff injuries, QBs are down at the start of their slide, silly uniform stuff, and defensive holding is always an automatic first down. All of these rules are scheduled to be voted on and then presumably approved on April 20th.

Bellinger benefits from Combine.

After being in a run-heavy scheme during his time with San Diego State, Daniel Bellinger is trying to let scouts know he can catch passes too. And they are realizing that he is a big, well-rounded tight-end. He ran clean routes and his measurables have put him in a good place to hear his name called during the draft as he continues to separate himself from others at the position.

Boise State Basketball going to Myrtle Beach next year.

All-MWC Men’s Basketball Team

MWC MBB Awards

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: Realistic Four-Year Cycle (Year 1)
  • Later today: The Mountain West Tournament beings!
  • Coming Thursday: Boise State Position Preview: Defensive Line

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...