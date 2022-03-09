Mountaintop View 3-9-22. Rules changes, Bellinger, MBB Tournaments, All-MWC, MBB Awards

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.
Rule Change Committee doing what it does.
First, is targeting occurs in the 2nd half of a game and the penalty is upheld in the game, it could still be reviewed during the week so the player may not miss the first half of the next game. There would be a review committee to look into players faking injuries for medical timeouts. Blocking below the waist outside of the tackle box would be illegal. Plus looking into kickoff injuries, QBs are down at the start of their slide, silly uniform stuff, and defensive holding is always an automatic first down. All of these rules are scheduled to be voted on and then presumably approved on April 20th.
Bellinger benefits from Combine.
After being in a run-heavy scheme during his time with San Diego State, Daniel Bellinger is trying to let scouts know he can catch passes too. And they are realizing that he is a big, well-rounded tight-end. He ran clean routes and his measurables have put him in a good place to hear his name called during the draft as he continues to separate himself from others at the position.
Boise State Basketball going to Myrtle Beach next year.
Announcing our field for the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational!— Myrtle Beach Invitational (@MyrtleInvite) March 8, 2022
Excited to head to Charleston next year for a @espn in-season event!— Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) March 8, 2022
https://t.co/pSrjjB9kGN#TeamTogether x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/sDtQ8olPry
The Bulldogs are heading back to Southern California for Feast Week‼️— Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) March 8, 2022
Fresno State, along with Saint Mary's College, Washington & Vanderbilt will compete in the 2022 Paycom @TheWoodenLegacy in Anaheim this November.#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley | #ValleyTough pic.twitter.com/kznQNaijoq
All-MWC Men’s Basketball Team
# -— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 8, 2022
MWC MBB Awards
Watch for the reveal of the #MWMBB Players & Coach of the Year Award winners!@CSUMBasketball@Aztec_MBB@BroncoSportsMBB#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/63Zy9Ldnz7— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 8, 2022
