Rebel Baseball Loses to Utah, Wins Series Against Cal Poly

UNLV Baseball played four games this week, one against Utah and three against Cal Poly. The Rebels’ games this week were high scoring as they scored 42 runs total in all four games.

Game 1 (March 1st) vs Utah -

Utah is a tough Pac-12 opponent for UNLV. However, the Rebels struck first with a C Eric Bigani 2-run bomb in the bottom of the 2nd that scored DH Joey Walls after he was hit by a pitch. Utah then had a four-run top of the 3rd. The Rebels then matched the Utes by scoring four of their own runs that came from a CF Rylan Charles sac fly, a Henry “Hank the Tank” Zeisler 2-run homer, and a Walls solo home run. Rebels led 6-4 after the first third of the ballgame. There was no score until the top of the 6th when the Utes scored five runs and then another three runs in the 7th. The Rebels did not score until the 9th where they scored three runs on two singles by 2B Edarian Williams and PH/RF Santino Panaro. They were not able to stage the comeback and lost 12-9

Game Stats -

Pitching

Sam Simon - 3.0 IP, 4 K, 8 H, 4 ER

Josh Sharman - 2.0 IP, BB, 2 H, R (unearned)

Peyton Fuller - 1.0 IP, 2 K, 4 H, 4 ER, Loss (0-1)

Joey Acosta - 1.0 IP, 2 K, 2 H, 3 R (unearned)

Ty Pohlmann - 2.0 IP, K, 2 H

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 2-4, SF, RBI

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 2-5, 2B, R

3B Diego Alarcon - 2-5, 2 R

1B Hank Zeisler - 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, R

DH Joey Walls - 1-2, HR, BB, HBP, RBI, 2 R

2B Edarian Williams - 3-5, RBI

C Eric Bigani - 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R

PH/RF Santino Panaro - 1-2, 2 RBI

Game 2 (March 4th) vs Cal Poly -

The first game of the weekend series started off with Cal Poly scoring the first runs of the game. They put up 3 in the first three innings with two in the second then on in the third. UNLV’s first runs came from a Kryszczuk homer and a Walls RBI single to make the game 3-2 Mustangs. The Mustangs then scored another run in the top of the 7th. Ziesler then had an RBI single in the 8th. To tie the game in the bottom of the 9th, SS Gianni Horvat singles to score Panaro and send the game into extra innings. The Mustangs has a two-run single in the top of the 10th to make the game 6-4. In the bottom half of the inning, Bigani had an RBI single that cut the deficit to one. A wild pitch scored Williams. A pitching change was made, however, another wild pitch scoring Pinch Runner Braden Murphy to end the game. Rebels win 7-6.

Game Stats -

Pitching

Josh Ibarra - 6.1 IP, 8 K, 2 BB, 8 H, 2 ER (2 unearned)

Nick Rupp - 3.2 IP, 6 K, 2 BB, 5 H, 2 ER, Win (1-0)

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 2-5, 2B, HBP, R

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 2-4, HR, 2B, BB, RBI, R

3B Diego Alarcon - 1-4, 2B, BB, R

RF Joey Walls - 2-5, RBI, R

2B Edarian Williams - 2-5, 2B, R

C Eric Bigani - 1-5, RBI

SS Gianni Horvat - 2-4, 3B, BB, RBI

Game 3 (March 5th) vs Cal Poly -

The second game in the three game series against Cal Poly was a high scoring afternoon. The game started off Walls single scoring Kryszczuk in the 1st inning. With the first pitch of the 2nd inning Bigani hit a solo shot to put the Rebels up two runs. Cal Poly hit a solo shot in the 3rd then went on to score three runs in the top of the 5th. In the bottom of that inning Alarcon hit an RBI double, then PH Enrique Bennett scored him with a single. The game was tied 4-4. The Mustangs went on to score three runs in the 6th and 7th innings. With three RBI singles and a few errors by the Mustangs, the Rebels scored six runs in the bottom of the 7th. The Mustangs bounced back with a few homers and RBI base-knocks to go up 15-10 on the Rebels going into the bottom of the 9th. The Rebels only scored one run from a 1B Austin Pfeifer home run in the bottom of the 9th to make the final score 15-11, Mustangs.

Game Stats -

Pitching

Troy Balko - 4.0 IP, 3 K, 3 BB, 4 H, ER

Noah Beal - 3.0 IP, 2 K, 11 H, 7 ER (1 unearned)

Sam Simon - 2.0 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 5 H, ER (5 unearned), Loss (0-1)

Hitting

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 4-6, 2B, 3 R

3B Diego Alarcon - 3-4, 2 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R

PH Enrique Bennett - 1-2, RBI

RF Joey Walls - 2-5, 2 RBI, R

C Eric Bigani - 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, R

1B Austin Pfeifer - 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, 2 R

Game 4 (March 6th) vs Cal Poly -

The last game of the series was all UNLV. Zeisler started the game off with a triple in the first inning scoring Charles. He would late come in on a Walls single to go up 2-0. Cal Poly tied the game in the 2nd. In the third for the Rebels, two doubles and an error scored four more runs. A single by Alarcon in the 4th scored one more run, then a double by Charles in the 5th scored two more runs. In the 6th Williams hit a three-run bomb to keep adding to the tally of runs the Rebels were scoring. A solo home run by the Mustangs in the 7th put the score to 12-3. Two more Rebel runs came in in the 8th by a Williams triple, then he scored on a wild pitch putting the score at 15-3. This was the final score in the Rebels win of the game and the series.

Game Stats -

Pitching

Noah Mattera - 7.0 IP, 3 K, 7 H, 3 ER, Win (2-0)

Joey Acosta - 2,0 IP, 2 K, Save

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 2-4, HBP, 2 R

3B Diego Alarcon - 2-5, RBI, R

1B Hank Zeisler - 4-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R

RF Joey Walls - 4-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R

2B Edarian Williams - 3-4, HR, 3B, BB, 5 RBI, 3 R, SB

C Eric Bigani - 1-5, 2B, RBI

A lot of players got involved in the hit parade this past week. The player of the week this week is Second Baseman Edarian Williams who hit .473 this week with 9 hits (including a home run, triple, and double), 7 RBI, and 5 Runs.

The Rebels play Utah Valley on Monday and Tuesday next week at home then go to San Diego to play SDSU in a three-game series.