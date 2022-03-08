Mountaintop View 3-8-22

Enjoy the links as we head into the MW MBB Championship Tourney. Lots of basketball news and another sad note in the MW family.

Read who garners the awards for the last week of regular season play!

MW MBB Media Awards announced

CSU’s Roddy, Boise State’s Rice earn Mountain West’s top player, coach honors

--

Lobos Mashburn Jr., House earn all-league recognition; Jenkins receives votes for 6th man of the year.



Full results with vote totals below... https://t.co/6LsiRtpwZp via @ABQJournal #mwbb pic.twitter.com/XWaPnCc3An — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 7, 2022

AP Top 25

Colorado State back in, did Boise State make it?

POLL ALERT: Kentucky into top five, Villanova, Tennessee into top 10 in AP Top 25; Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor remain 1-2-3 and North Carolina returns to the poll.



Full poll: https://t.co/lAD9VZKaPM pic.twitter.com/Wp5LlGc99H — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 7, 2022

Lunardi’s Latest

Still has the MW as a 4 bid league (barely). See where in the brackets he places them.

NCAA Bracketology - Projecting the 2022 March Madness men's field https://t.co/NKCYcteiL5. Now the fun really starts! — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 7, 2022

Jon Rothstein reviews 9 national conference tourneys and declares his locks and who could be the bid stealer in each tourney. Read on what he says about the MW Championship Tourney.

The Lobos end the regular season on a high note. Can they carry it into the tourney?

The Aztecs took on the Sun Devils in a three game series over the weekend. Read what happened in each game.

More sad news within the Mountain West family, this time from Air Force. Our thoughts and prayers to Coach Lindeman’s family and the Falcon community.

