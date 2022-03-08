Mountaintop View 3-8-22

Enjoy the links as we head into the MW MBB Championship Tourney. Lots of basketball news and another sad note in the MW family.
MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Read who garners the awards for the last week of regular season play!
MW MBB Media Awards announced
CSU’s Roddy, Boise State’s Rice earn Mountain West’s top player, coach honors— Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 7, 2022
Lobos Mashburn Jr., House earn all-league recognition; Jenkins receives votes for 6th man of the year.
AP Top 25
Colorado State back in, did Boise State make it?
POLL ALERT: Kentucky into top five, Villanova, Tennessee into top 10 in AP Top 25; Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor remain 1-2-3 and North Carolina returns to the poll.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 7, 2022
Lunardi’s Latest
Still has the MW as a 4 bid league (barely). See where in the brackets he places them.
NCAA Bracketology - Projecting the 2022 March Madness men's field https://t.co/NKCYcteiL5. Now the fun really starts!— Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 7, 2022
9 potential bid stealers to monitor during Championship Week
Jon Rothstein reviews 9 national conference tourneys and declares his locks and who could be the bid stealer in each tourney. Read on what he says about the MW Championship Tourney.
Men’s Basketball: When UNM duo is on, Lobos tough to beat
The Lobos end the regular season on a high note. Can they carry it into the tourney?
