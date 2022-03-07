Mountaintop View 3-7-22. Araiza drafted, Chang recruiting, Awards, Tournament, KenPom, Bracketology

It’s Monday and we are back at it! As always, a lot going on. Basketball season is nearing conference tournament time. Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

Matt Araiza is easily the best punt in the draft this year and really is one of the better players. But how high should a punter be drafted? Conventional wisdom says not until Day 3 and rarely is it early on Day 3. Punts get selected at an average of Pick 168 (late fifth round). While the value of specialists in the fifth round grades better than other positions, the busts are usually scrutinized more than other positions as well. To further complicate matters, certain special teams coaches look for punters who fit their scheme, so Araiza may not fit every team.

Coach Chang is making the jump from position coach to head coach at the same time he will attempt to rebuild a program, all while trying to live up to his playing day fame. Part of that process involves reestablishing local high school ties. They have already offered at least seventeen local players in some level of high school, a drastic change from the previous staff. It is a move that is sure to pay off in the long run.

Mountain West MBB tourney bracket is ready to go.

Here's your first look at the men's #MWMadness bracket!



Make sure you join us in Las Vegas to cheer your team onto a MW Championship!

Mountain West MBB exceeded expectations this year.

Mountain West KenPom at end regular season (Opening night in parenthesis):

23 San Diego St (33)

28 Boise St (80)

32 Colorado St (72)

54 Utah St (94)

56 Wyoming (182)

61 Fresno St (131)

85 UNLV (130)

115 Nevada (49)

149 New Mexico (287)

252 Air Force (300)

290 San Jose St (335) — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 6, 2022

Spring Practice Schedule:

Although the football season hasn’t been over for too long, teams are already starting on preparations for next year. Spring practices are already underway for some teams and are coming up quickly for others. Below is the spring practice schedule list for each of the teams in the Mountain West who have announced so far.

Air Force: February 16th - March 16th

Boise State: March 4th- April 9th

Colorado State: March 22nd- April 23rd

Fresno State:

Hawaii: March 22nd -April 23rd

Nevada: -April 23rd

New Mexico: February 8th - March 12th

San Diego State: February 28th-

San Jose State: March 1st - March 26th

UNLV: March 29th - April 30th

Utah State: March 21st - April 23rd

Wyoming: March 29th- April 30th

