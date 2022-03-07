MWC Recruiting Roundup 3-7-22. March Team Recruiting Rankings, kind of. Plus offers

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
We have officially closed the book on our coverage for the class of 2022. The cover photo totals are below and Boise State takes this year’s crown.
Now we are fully on to the class of 2023. Mountain West teams have wasted no time handing out offers in attempts to jump-start their classes. Plus, Junior Days or other official visits are happening this month during the Quiet Period. Thus far, there is just one MWC commit, but will be coming in due time. Boise State definitely capitalized on the visitor front. However, Nevada led the way with offers with 19 of them. The Wolf Pack capture the banner this week.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Colorado State: 1
- Nevada: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
As of March 1st, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until mid-April.
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits:
March Team Recruiting Rankings
Obviously, recruiting rankings mean nothing right now and really won’t truly start to take shape until around July after junior days, the spring evaluation period, and camps can take place. However, we will continue to post monthly team rankings regardless.
1. Fresno State
2-12. Everyone else
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- OL Izaiah Souriolle was offered by Air Force
- LB Logan Brantley was offered by Air Force
- QB Colton Joseph was offered by Air Force
- TE Kade Eldridge was offered by Boise State
- QB CJ Tiller was offered by Boise State
- LB Solomone Malafu was offered by Boise State
- OL Jonah Rodriguez was offered by Boise State and Nevada
- WR Mikey Matthews was offered by Boise State and Nevada
- DB Leroy Bryant was offered by Colorado State
- DE Carson Mott was offered by Fresno State
- DB Vincent Holmes was offered by Fresno State
- OL Noah Dunham was offered by Fresno State, Nevada, and Wyoming
- OL Frankie Tinilau was offered by Hawaii
- OL Racin Delgatty was offered by Nevada
- OL Amos Talalele was offered by Nevada
- LB D’Angelo Davis was offered by Nevada
- LB Hunter Lay was offered by Nevada
- DE Kelze Howard was offered by Nevada
- DB Jaden DaCosta was offered by Nevada
- WR Surahz Buncom was offered by Nevada
- OL Jacob Anderson was offered by Nevada
- LB Owen Borg was offered by Nevada
- LB Ishmael Aceves Jr was offered by Nevada
- WR Niko Lopez was offered by Nevada
- TE Peter Clarke was offered by Nevada
- DL Ashton Sanders was offered by Nevada
- TE/DE Seamus Gilmartin was offered by Nevada
- WR Taeshaun Lyons was offered by Nevada and UNLV
- OL Nathan Pritchard was offered by Nevada and Utah State
- OL Isaac Sohn was offered by SDSU
- OL Brandon Baker was offered by UNLV
- OL Jackson Fullmer was offered by UNLV
- QB Kasen Weisman was offered by UNLV
- OL/DL Siaosi Tapaatoutai was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DL Sione Motuapuaka was offered by UNLV
- TE/DE Andrew Metzger was offered by Wyoming
- LB Hayden Moore was offered by Wyoming
- OL/DL Asher Tomaszewski was offered by Wyoming
- DE Andrew Laurich was offered by Wyoming
- DE Tell Wade was offered by Wyoming
Visits
- DB Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson visited Boise State
Junior Day Visits
Boise State: OL Zac Nyland, DB Donovan Beckom, TE/LB Zach Johnson, QB CJ Tiller, RB/DB Braydon Crawford, OL Austin Boyd, DB Jonathan Landry, DL Brendan Rasmussen, TE Jake Simpson, DB Huron Jackson, RB Romeo Clark,
Commits
