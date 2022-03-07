MWC Recruiting Roundup 3-7-22. March Team Recruiting Rankings, kind of. Plus offers

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We have officially closed the book on our coverage for the class of 2022. The cover photo totals are below and Boise State takes this year’s crown.

Now we are fully on to the class of 2023. Mountain West teams have wasted no time handing out offers in attempts to jump-start their classes. Plus, Junior Days or other official visits are happening this month during the Quiet Period. Thus far, there is just one MWC commit, but will be coming in due time. Boise State definitely capitalized on the visitor front. However, Nevada led the way with offers with 19 of them. The Wolf Pack capture the banner this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Colorado State: 1

Nevada: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of March 1st, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until mid-April.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits:

March Team Recruiting Rankings

Obviously, recruiting rankings mean nothing right now and really won’t truly start to take shape until around July after junior days, the spring evaluation period, and camps can take place. However, we will continue to post monthly team rankings regardless.

1. Fresno State

2-12. Everyone else

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

OL Izaiah Souriolle was offered by Air Force

LB Logan Brantley was offered by Air Force

QB Colton Joseph was offered by Air Force

TE Kade Eldridge was offered by Boise State

QB CJ Tiller was offered by Boise State

LB Solomone Malafu was offered by Boise State

OL Jonah Rodriguez was offered by Boise State and Nevada

WR Mikey Matthews was offered by Boise State and Nevada

DB Leroy Bryant was offered by Colorado State

DE Carson Mott was offered by Fresno State

DB Vincent Holmes was offered by Fresno State

OL Noah Dunham was offered by Fresno State, Nevada, and Wyoming

OL Frankie Tinilau was offered by Hawaii

OL Racin Delgatty was offered by Nevada

OL Amos Talalele was offered by Nevada

LB D’Angelo Davis was offered by Nevada

LB Hunter Lay was offered by Nevada

DE Kelze Howard was offered by Nevada

DB Jaden DaCosta was offered by Nevada

WR Surahz Buncom was offered by Nevada

OL Jacob Anderson was offered by Nevada

LB Owen Borg was offered by Nevada

LB Ishmael Aceves Jr was offered by Nevada

WR Niko Lopez was offered by Nevada

TE Peter Clarke was offered by Nevada

DL Ashton Sanders was offered by Nevada

TE/DE Seamus Gilmartin was offered by Nevada

WR Taeshaun Lyons was offered by Nevada and UNLV

OL Nathan Pritchard was offered by Nevada and Utah State

OL Isaac Sohn was offered by SDSU

OL Brandon Baker was offered by UNLV

OL Jackson Fullmer was offered by UNLV

QB Kasen Weisman was offered by UNLV

OL/DL Siaosi Tapaatoutai was offered by UNLV

2025 DL Sione Motuapuaka was offered by UNLV

TE/DE Andrew Metzger was offered by Wyoming

LB Hayden Moore was offered by Wyoming

OL/DL Asher Tomaszewski was offered by Wyoming

DE Andrew Laurich was offered by Wyoming

DE Tell Wade was offered by Wyoming

Visits

DB Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson visited Boise State

Junior Day Visits

Boise State: OL Zac Nyland, DB Donovan Beckom, TE/LB Zach Johnson, QB CJ Tiller, RB/DB Braydon Crawford, OL Austin Boyd, DB Jonathan Landry, DL Brendan Rasmussen, TE Jake Simpson, DB Huron Jackson, RB Romeo Clark,

Commits

