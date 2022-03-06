Hamilton Drops 28 in Loss at The Pit

The Runnin’ Rebels were coming off a big win at home against Wyoming to play the New Mexico in The Pit. The Pit is known as one of the hardest places to play in the Mountain West even though New Mexico is been average at best in recent years.

UNLV started off a little slow with just being barely behind. Bryce Hamilton and Victor Iwuakor were the only scorers in the first few minutes of the game for the Rebels. New Mexico went up ten points with a little under nine minutes left in the first half. Then a few seconds later another New Mexico three put them up 26-13.

The Lobos kept going as they went up 35-16 with 6:11 left in the first half. UNLV started to chip away at the Lobo lead but they did not have time to successfully get back into the game in the first half.

First half ended with a score of 38-22, Lobos.

The start of the second half was like the end of the first where the Rebels could not stop the Lobos from scoring, but were still chipping away at their lead.

Royce Hamm Jr. and Hamilton were scoring for the Rebels, but they were still down about 20 points. The Rebels got within ten points again with a little under nine minutes left in the game. This is when the Rebels started making their comeback.

With six minutes left Hamilton started draining shots. He went on an eight point tear, with help from a couple layups from Justin Webster, that put the Rebels within three after Hamilton made a shot from behind the arc. They were only down three with 1:13 left.

However, the Rebels were too late to finish the comeback They had to start fouling which ended in Lobos points. The Rebels scored more points than the Lobos in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to win.

The game ended in a Lobo win, 76-67.

Hamilton had 28 points but it was not enough to help the Rebels win. This was the last game of the year and now it is on to the Mountain West Tournament where they will play Wyoming on March 10th at 5:30 PM PST. Even though, Wyoming is ranked higher than UNLV, it will be like a home game because the Mountain West Tournament is hosted in Las Vegas at their home arena.