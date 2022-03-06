Utah State End Season on High Note, Prepares for Mountain West Championship

Utah State ended a disappointing end to the season on a high note with a 75-52 win over San Jose State. This comes after a 65-55 loss to Colorado State at home. Utah State scored 28 points in the first half while keeping San Jose State to 26 points and the Aggies had a 21 point advantage in the second half, outscoring San Jose State 47-26. Justin Bean was a significant factor in the game, scoring 18 points and making seven of his fifteen shots. Brandon Horvath scored 16 points on 6-14 shooting and Sean Bairstow had 13 points on 5-7 shooting.

As a team, Utah State shot 51.9% and made 11 of their 22 threes (50%). Utah State heavily outrebounded San Jose State 42-24 and also had an advantage in assists, 18-14. Utah State had a total of 16 turnovers and 19 fouls, numbers that absolutely need to come down if Utah State is going to be competitive in Las Vegas.

As of right now, Utah State will be playing either Air Force, New Mexico, or San Jose State in the first round of the Mountain West championship. Should Wyoming beat Fresno State, then Fresno State will play either Air Force or New Mexico. Should Fresno State fall to Wyoming, the Aggies will play San Jose State. Should Utah State move on, they will have to play either Boise State or Colorado State, depending on seeding.

Utah State finishes the season at 17-14, going 8-10 in a very challenging Mountain West conference, and awaits seeding for the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. The first round starts on Wednesday, March 9th and will conclude with the championship game on Saturday, March 12th. The first round games can be seen on the Mountain West Network. The quarterfinal games on March 10th will be aired on CBS Sports Network. The Semi Finals take place on Friday, March 11th and will also be aired on CBS Sports Network. The first semi-final game will take place at 6:30 P.M. PST and the second game will take place at 9:00 P.M. PST. The Mountain West Tournament game will air on CBS on Saturday, March 11th at 3:00 P.M. PST.