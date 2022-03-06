Mountain West Tournament Bracket Finalized

The regular season is over and the bracket for the Mountain West Tournament is now finalized. Here is the official bracket:

Here’s your first look at the men’s #MWMadness bracket!



Make sure you join us in Las Vegas to cheer your team onto a MW Championship! pic.twitter.com/vphy3PaGiW — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 6, 2022

Games tip-off Wednesday for the first round, featuring the teams in sixth through 11th place. Here is the schedule for those games, with tip-off times being Pacific time and all games being broadcasted on the Mountain West Network:

First Round

No. 9 New Mexico vs No. 8 Nevada (11:00 a.m.)

No. 10 Air Force vs No. 7 Utah State (1:30 p.m.)

No. 11 San Jose State vs No. 6 Fresno State (4:00 p.m.)

Thursday will see four games, featuring the top four teams in the conference, all of which are in contention for an NCAA Tournament at-large berths. Here is the schedule for those games with tip-off times being Pacific time and all of them being broadcasted on CBS Sports Network:

Quarterfinals

No. 9/No.8 vs No. 1 Boise State (12:00 p.m.)

No. 5 UNLV vs No. 4 Wyoming (2:30 p.m.)

No. 10/No.7 vs No. 2 Colorado State (6:00 p.m.)

No. 11/No. 6 vs No. 3 San Diego State (8:30 p.m.)

Here is the rest of the schedule with tip-off times for the semifinals on Friday and the championship game Saturday afternoon:

Semifinals

Quarterfinal #1 Winner vs Quarterfinal #2 Winner (6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Quarterfinal #3 Winner vs Quarterfinal #4 Winner (9:00 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Championship Game

Semifinal #1 Winner vs Semifinal #2 Winner (3:00 p.m., CBS)

Don’t forget, today the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Tournament begins today. Here is the bracket for that, with all games being broadcasted on the Mountain West Network, and the championship game on CBS Sports Network on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., after the first round of the men’s games: