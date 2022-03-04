Reacts survey: Who will win the Mountain West tournament?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Mountain West fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Mountain West has been one of the top conferences in the country this year, with as many as four teams worthy of getting a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Every game matters going forward. With the Mountain West basketball tournament rapidly approaching, we pose this question of who will win?

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.