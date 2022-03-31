Mountaintop View 3-31-22

Grading College Football’s Head Coach Hires for 2022
Athlon Magazine grades the new head coach hires across college football, including the new Mountain West coaches. Spiler: positives grades for the hires at Colorado State and Fresno State, not quite as positive grades for the hires at Hawaii and Nevada
UNLV’s Donovan Williams declares for NBA Draft
UNLV’s Donovan Williams broke out this past season and is hoping to parlay that success into an NBA career. Keep in mind, Williams can return to college should he not approve of his draft stock.
Fresno’s clash with Coastal Carolina is pushed to Friday
.@FresnoStateMBB game at Coastal Carolina for The Basketball Classic championship has been pushed back to Friday at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs are having unforeseen travel issues traveling to South Carolina— Robert Kuwada (@rkuwada) March 31, 2022
David Roddy keeps his options open
March 30, 2022
...as is Jaelen House
UNM Lobo point guard Jaelen House (@jaelenhouse10) announced via Instagram he is going to test the NBA Draft waters, hire an approved agent to help him through that process to obtain feedback from NBA teams and keep his eligibility for a possible return to UNM for next season. pic.twitter.com/kRwgSV9RqL— Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 30, 2022
Hunter Thompson returns to Wyoming for another season
Go Pokes! pic.twitter.com/vCMuDLfZCR— Hunter Thompson (@Tballen24Com) March 30, 2022
Timmy Chang is mic’d up
Come on in the teaching circle as we put a on @CoachTimmyChang for spring practice. #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/MEs7QMfXmm— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) March 30, 2022
Sprint football continues at UNLV
UNLV quarterback competition begins anew at first spring practicehttps://t.co/MDVEvbw0rB pic.twitter.com/hN4rsyCZC9— Mike Grimala (@MikeGrimala) March 30, 2022
Wednesday featured some pro days in the Mountain West
Eyes on the Pokes.— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) March 30, 2022
29 of the 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Pro Day in Laramie yesterday! pic.twitter.com/w2XVkFcdDg
.@king_khalil2 by the numbers— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) March 30, 2022
#ProDay2022 | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/7T2p5lqThA
Ryan Stonehouse just dropped a 70-yard punt within a foot of the goal line. He’s absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/wp8fDFnZZr— Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) March 30, 2022
