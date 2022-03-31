Mountaintop View 3-31-22

Athlon Magazine grades the new head coach hires across college football, including the new Mountain West coaches. Spiler: positives grades for the hires at Colorado State and Fresno State, not quite as positive grades for the hires at Hawaii and Nevada

UNLV’s Donovan Williams broke out this past season and is hoping to parlay that success into an NBA career. Keep in mind, Williams can return to college should he not approve of his draft stock.

Fresno’s clash with Coastal Carolina is pushed to Friday

.@FresnoStateMBB game at Coastal Carolina for The Basketball Classic championship has been pushed back to Friday at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs are having unforeseen travel issues traveling to South Carolina — Robert Kuwada (@rkuwada) March 31, 2022

David Roddy keeps his options open

...as is Jaelen House

UNM Lobo point guard Jaelen House (@jaelenhouse10) announced via Instagram he is going to test the NBA Draft waters, hire an approved agent to help him through that process to obtain feedback from NBA teams and keep his eligibility for a possible return to UNM for next season. pic.twitter.com/kRwgSV9RqL — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 30, 2022

Hunter Thompson returns to Wyoming for another season

Timmy Chang is mic’d up

Come on in the teaching circle as we put a on @CoachTimmyChang for spring practice. #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/MEs7QMfXmm — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) March 30, 2022

Sprint football continues at UNLV

UNLV quarterback competition begins anew at first spring practicehttps://t.co/MDVEvbw0rB pic.twitter.com/hN4rsyCZC9 — Mike Grimala (@MikeGrimala) March 30, 2022

Wednesday featured some pro days in the Mountain West

Eyes on the Pokes.



29 of the 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Pro Day in Laramie yesterday! pic.twitter.com/w2XVkFcdDg — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) March 30, 2022

Ryan Stonehouse just dropped a 70-yard punt within a foot of the goal line. He’s absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/wp8fDFnZZr — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) March 30, 2022

