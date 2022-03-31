 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 3-31-22

Grading the 2022 coaching hires, basketball player announcements, pro days and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Grading College Football’s Head Coach Hires for 2022

Athlon Magazine grades the new head coach hires across college football, including the new Mountain West coaches. Spiler: positives grades for the hires at Colorado State and Fresno State, not quite as positive grades for the hires at Hawaii and Nevada

UNLV’s Donovan Williams declares for NBA Draft

UNLV’s Donovan Williams broke out this past season and is hoping to parlay that success into an NBA career. Keep in mind, Williams can return to college should he not approve of his draft stock.

Fresno’s clash with Coastal Carolina is pushed to Friday

David Roddy keeps his options open

...as is Jaelen House

Hunter Thompson returns to Wyoming for another season

Timmy Chang is mic’d up

Sprint football continues at UNLV

Wednesday featured some pro days in the Mountain West

