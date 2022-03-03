Seniors Lead UNLV to a Win Over Wyoming on Senior Night

In their last game at home, it was Senior Night for the Rebels. The Seniors being honored were Bryce Hamilton, Royce Hamm Jr., Mike Nuga, Trey Hurlbert, James Hampshire, Cheickna Dembele, Kian Boroujerda, Cole Aubin. After all the Senior Night festivities, the game was started. The Cowboys from Wyoming were not prepared for what came next.

The first points of the game came from a Royce Hamm Jr. three. Hamm then went on a run where he score the Rebels first eight points. Victor Iwuakor scored the next four points. The Rebels kept the Cowboys in check with good defense. They had a good 5-7 point lead throughout the early moments of the first half.

After Hunter Maldonado went on a 6-0 run by himself, he brought the Cowboys back within one with 4:13 left in the half. The Rebels kept the one point lead until the half ended.

The score at the end of the first half was 30-29, Rebels.

Like the start of the first half, the Rebels scored first points. It was Bryce Hamilton this time, making a two-point bucket. The Cowboys then tied the game at 36 a piece with 15:29 left in the half. After Maldonado hit a jump-shot, the Cowboys took their first lead of the game. After the Cowboys went up three points, Justin Webster hit a shot from behind the arc to tie the game up for the Rebels.

After Webster hit another jumper to put the Rebels up, Hamm scored five points to give the Rebels a solid lead.

Hamilton hit a three to put the Rebels up 56-50. After that shot there was three minutes of no scoring until Hamilton was fouled and made both free throws.

With two minutes left in the game, Webster hit a two point jump-shot then Hamilton made two more free throws to seal the game for the Rebels. With 18 seconds left Jordan McCabe made two free throws to put the Rebels up ten. The Cowboys hit a three with 2 seconds left then, the game ended.

Final score, 64-57 Rebels.

The Rebels were led by Seniors Royce Hamm Jr., who had 17 points, and Bryce Hamilton, who had 15 points. Hamm Jr. also had 10 rebounds. That was his 6th double-double of the year and a great way to play his last home game as Rebel.

The Rebels next game and last game of the year will be at New Mexico to play the Lobos, Saturday, March 5th at 8:00 PM PST.