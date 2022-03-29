 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 3-29-22

Bronco Softball with another sweep, gets into Top 25, Basketball news, BB/Golf POTW, Spartans Women’s golf in Top Ten, Oon named for top honor, Wolf Pack golfer wins The Goodwin

By RudyEspino
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: MAR 07 Boise State at Arizona Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Olympic sports take center stage as the links focus on two current juggernauts....Boise State Softball and San Jose State Women’s Golf. Click the links to see the national recognition each are receiving along with a sprinkling of other MW news. Enjoy!!

Boise State Softball keeps rolling.....

And is recognized....

D1Softball Top 25: Northwestern Climbs; Boise State Enters

Program milestone for the Broncos and first-year Head Coach Justin Shults.

Column: Dutcher’s seat is not hot ... and it shouldn’t be

An article in favor of Aztec Head Coach Brian Dutcher who is getting some flak from the “what have you done for us lately” crowd in San Diego.

Heather Ezell Named New Cowgirl Basketball Head Coach

The Cowgirls opt for stability and hire from within with this promotion.

MW Baseball Players of the Week - March 28

Click the link to see whose play over the week garnered the honors.

MW Men’s and Women’s Golfers of the Week

There were several repeat winners for the weekly awards and one MW school swept the women’s honors.

San Jose State Women’s Golf team nationally ranked

San José State’s Oon Named To The ANNIKA Award Watch List

The Spartans’ top player gets named on list for prestigious award.

Peyton Callens becomes fifth Nevada golfer to win event in last four seasons

The Wolf Pack golfer wins in stylish fashion on the last hole in the 28 team field.

On the Horizon:

