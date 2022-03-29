Mountaintop View 3-29-22

Olympic sports take center stage as the links focus on two current juggernauts....Boise State Softball and San Jose State Women’s Golf. Click the links to see the national recognition each are receiving along with a sprinkling of other MW news. Enjoy!!
Boise State Softball keeps rolling.....
That's in a row for @BroncoSportsSB. ✔— Mountain West (@MW_OlySports) March 28, 2022
Boise State completes the sweep over Nevada, defeating the Wolf Pack 11-3 Sunday afternoon.
Jordyn Hutchins and Kelsey Hall both homered in the contest -- Check out the highlights ⤵#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/9PhmQxkDuR
And is recognized....
D1Softball Top 25: Northwestern Climbs; Boise State Enters
Program milestone for the Broncos and first-year Head Coach Justin Shults.
Column: Dutcher’s seat is not hot ... and it shouldn’t be
An article in favor of Aztec Head Coach Brian Dutcher who is getting some flak from the “what have you done for us lately” crowd in San Diego.
Heather Ezell Named New Cowgirl Basketball Head Coach
The Cowgirls opt for stability and hire from within with this promotion.
MW Baseball Players of the Week - March 28
Click the link to see whose play over the week garnered the honors.
MW Men’s and Women’s Golfers of the Week
There were several repeat winners for the weekly awards and one MW school swept the women’s honors.
San Jose State Women’s Golf team nationally ranked
Entering the week with those Top 10 rankings #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/iG3XRlTCij— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 28, 2022
San José State’s Oon Named To The ANNIKA Award Watch List
The Spartans’ top player gets named on list for prestigious award.
Loading comments...