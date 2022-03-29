Mountaintop View 3-29-22

Olympic sports take center stage as the links focus on two current juggernauts....Boise State Softball and San Jose State Women’s Golf. Click the links to see the national recognition each are receiving along with a sprinkling of other MW news. Enjoy!!

Boise State Softball keeps rolling.....

That's in a row for @BroncoSportsSB. ✔



Boise State completes the sweep over Nevada, defeating the Wolf Pack 11-3 Sunday afternoon.



Jordyn Hutchins and Kelsey Hall both homered in the contest -- Check out the highlights ⤵#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/9PhmQxkDuR — Mountain West (@MW_OlySports) March 28, 2022

And is recognized....

Program milestone for the Broncos and first-year Head Coach Justin Shults.

An article in favor of Aztec Head Coach Brian Dutcher who is getting some flak from the “what have you done for us lately” crowd in San Diego.

The Cowgirls opt for stability and hire from within with this promotion.

Click the link to see whose play over the week garnered the honors.

There were several repeat winners for the weekly awards and one MW school swept the women’s honors.

San Jose State Women’s Golf team nationally ranked

The Spartans’ top player gets named on list for prestigious award.

The Wolf Pack golfer wins in stylish fashion on the last hole in the 28 team field.

