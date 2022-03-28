MWC Recruiting Roundup 3-28-22. The latest, offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams have wasted no time handing out offers in attempts to jump-start their classes, with 10 teams getting in on the action this week. Specifically, Nevada, SDSU, SJSU, and UNLV were very active with offers. Plus, Junior Days or other visits are happening this month during the Quiet Period. This week, there was one new commitment, with Nevada securing the first member of their 2023 class. While they would be a good pick for this week, instead we are going with San Jose State, who handed out six new offers and hosted at least 13 known visitors this weekend. The Spartans take their first week on the cover photo.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Nevada: 2
- Boise State: 1
- Colorado State: 1
- San Jose State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
As of March 1st, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until mid-April.
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 1
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- TE/DE Luke Logan was offered by Air Force
- RB Major Givens was offered by Air Force
- WR Surahz Buncom was offered by Colorado State
- QB Kasen Weisman was offered by Colorado State
- TE/DE Seamus Gilmartin was offered by Fresno State
- DB Jordan Shaw was offered by Hawaii
- DB Hunter Jackson was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 ATH Jordan Ross was offered by Hawaii
- TE/LB Spies Tia was offered by Nevada
- RB Ian Dossman was offered by Nevada
- DL Tyson Simmons was offered by Nevada
- OL Sean Scott was offered by Nevada
- WR Pokaiaua Haunga was offered by Nevada
- LB Maki Piper was offered by Nevada
- DB Marquis Gallegos was offered by SDSU
- QB Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson was offered by SDSU
- OL/DL Nathan Pritchard was offered by SDSU
- DE Jonah Lea’ea was offered by SDSU
- OL Zak Yamauchi was offered by SDSU
- OL James Durand was offered by SDSU
- QB Luke Duncan was offered by SDSU
- 2024 DB Kyren Condoll was offered by SDSU
- OL Luke Griskey was offered by SJSU
- TE/LB Kamaehu Kaawalauole was offered by SJSU
- OL Siaosi Tapaatoutai was offered by SJSU
- OL Brandt Rice was offered by SJSU
- OL RJ Esmon was offered by SJSU
- 2024 QB Andrew Maushardt was offered by SJSU
- 2024 RB/DB Jabari Mann was offered by SJSU
- 2027 DB Jalani Culpepper was offered by SJSU
- WR/DB Hunter I. Wiggins was offered by UNLV
- LB David Peevy was offered by UNLV
- LB Solomone Malafu was offered by UNLV
- OL Raymond Pulido was offered by UNLV
- OL Elishah Jackett was offered by UNLV
- WR Kelby Valsin was offered by UNLV
- QB Carson Conklin was offered by UNLV
- DL Howie Longi was offered by UNLV
- LB Jordan Whitney was offered by UNLV
- LB Deven Bryant was offered by UNLV
- DB Khalil Peart was offered by Utah State
- OL Greg Johnson was offered by Wyoming
Visits
- Fresno State: RB/LB Anthony Albanez Jr, LB Sione Tuionetoa, LB Jordan Whitney, WR/DB Leroy Bryant, RB Charles Greer, WR/DB Journey McKoy, WR Zachary Card, OL Jason Steele, OL Izaiah Souriolle
- Nevada: TE/DE Kristian Ingman
- San Diego State: LB Victory Johnson, WR Surahz Buncom, QB Jax Leatherwood, WR Jeremiah McClure, WR Jeremiah Ruffin, RB Devin Samples
- San Jose State: RB Mar’Kai Shaw, DB Jelani McLaughlin, RB/LB Anthony Albanez Jr, DB William Fowler IV, LB Sione Tuionetoa, LB Jared Barlow, QB Richie Munoz, TE/LB Kamaehu Kaawalauole, WR Robbie Mascheroni, 2024 OL Ikinasio Tupou, OL RJ Esmon, TE Seth Fao, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yahdall, 2025 WR/DB Markari Kenion, LB Wyatt Mosier, 2026 QB Berell Staples, DE D’Angelo Davis, OL Ryan Silver
- UNLV: WR/DB Sampson Alofipo, DT Esteban Choucair
- Utah State: WR/DB Meeks Falatea, OL Jake Alles, DL Talitui Pututau, WR Corey Rucker
- Wyoming: DT Martin Owusu, OL Greg Johnson
Commits
- DB Jaden DaCosta committed to Nevada
