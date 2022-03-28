MWC Recruiting Roundup 3-28-22. The latest, offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams have wasted no time handing out offers in attempts to jump-start their classes, with 10 teams getting in on the action this week. Specifically, Nevada, SDSU, SJSU, and UNLV were very active with offers. Plus, Junior Days or other visits are happening this month during the Quiet Period. This week, there was one new commitment, with Nevada securing the first member of their 2023 class. While they would be a good pick for this week, instead we are going with San Jose State, who handed out six new offers and hosted at least 13 known visitors this weekend. The Spartans take their first week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 2

Boise State: 1

Colorado State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of March 1st, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until mid-April.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 1

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

TE/DE Luke Logan was offered by Air Force

RB Major Givens was offered by Air Force

WR Surahz Buncom was offered by Colorado State

QB Kasen Weisman was offered by Colorado State

TE/DE Seamus Gilmartin was offered by Fresno State

DB Jordan Shaw was offered by Hawaii

DB Hunter Jackson was offered by Hawaii

2024 ATH Jordan Ross was offered by Hawaii

TE/LB Spies Tia was offered by Nevada

RB Ian Dossman was offered by Nevada

DL Tyson Simmons was offered by Nevada

OL Sean Scott was offered by Nevada

WR Pokaiaua Haunga was offered by Nevada

LB Maki Piper was offered by Nevada

DB Marquis Gallegos was offered by SDSU

QB Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson was offered by SDSU

OL/DL Nathan Pritchard was offered by SDSU

DE Jonah Lea’ea was offered by SDSU

OL Zak Yamauchi was offered by SDSU

OL James Durand was offered by SDSU

QB Luke Duncan was offered by SDSU

2024 DB Kyren Condoll was offered by SDSU

OL Luke Griskey was offered by SJSU

TE/LB Kamaehu Kaawalauole was offered by SJSU

OL Siaosi Tapaatoutai was offered by SJSU

OL Brandt Rice was offered by SJSU

OL RJ Esmon was offered by SJSU

2024 QB Andrew Maushardt was offered by SJSU

2024 RB/DB Jabari Mann was offered by SJSU

2027 DB Jalani Culpepper was offered by SJSU

WR/DB Hunter I. Wiggins was offered by UNLV

LB David Peevy was offered by UNLV

LB Solomone Malafu was offered by UNLV

OL Raymond Pulido was offered by UNLV

OL Elishah Jackett was offered by UNLV

WR Kelby Valsin was offered by UNLV

QB Carson Conklin was offered by UNLV

DL Howie Longi was offered by UNLV

LB Jordan Whitney was offered by UNLV

LB Deven Bryant was offered by UNLV

DB Khalil Peart was offered by Utah State

OL Greg Johnson was offered by Wyoming

Visits

Fresno State: RB/LB Anthony Albanez Jr, LB Sione Tuionetoa, LB Jordan Whitney, WR/DB Leroy Bryant, RB Charles Greer, WR/DB Journey McKoy, WR Zachary Card, OL Jason Steele, OL Izaiah Souriolle

Nevada: TE/DE Kristian Ingman

San Diego State: LB Victory Johnson, WR Surahz Buncom, QB Jax Leatherwood, WR Jeremiah McClure, WR Jeremiah Ruffin, RB Devin Samples

San Jose State: RB Mar’Kai Shaw, DB Jelani McLaughlin, RB/LB Anthony Albanez Jr, DB William Fowler IV, LB Sione Tuionetoa, LB Jared Barlow, QB Richie Munoz, TE/LB Kamaehu Kaawalauole, WR Robbie Mascheroni, 2024 OL Ikinasio Tupou, OL RJ Esmon, TE Seth Fao, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yahdall, 2025 WR/DB Markari Kenion, LB Wyatt Mosier, 2026 QB Berell Staples, DE D’Angelo Davis, OL Ryan Silver

UNLV: WR/DB Sampson Alofipo, DT Esteban Choucair

Utah State: WR/DB Meeks Falatea, OL Jake Alles, DL Talitui Pututau, WR Corey Rucker

Wyoming: DT Martin Owusu, OL Greg Johnson

Commits

DB Jaden DaCosta committed to Nevada

