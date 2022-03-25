Mountaintop View 3-25-22

We still have one basketball team playing along with other spring sports. Click the links to get up to date on sports news from around the whole Mountain West Conference along with continued football realignment talk.
The season continues for the Bulldogs
Fresno State overcomes a 10 point deficit in the second half to overcome the Penguins and head into the semifinals of The Basketball Classic.
HIGHLIGHTS: @FresnoStateMBB took down Youngstown State 80-71 in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Classic!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 24, 2022
Five Bulldogs scored in double-digits, led by @O_BREEZY_17 who recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.#AtThePeak | #MWMBB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/47PEDGFQGJ
This is why you play the games
The Lobos ignored their sub .500 record and an early 6-2 deficit to come back and stun the Wildcats and end the Wildcats 6 game winning streak.
HIGHLIGHTS: @UNMLoboBaseball defeated No. 11 Arizona 12-7 behind a six-run fourth inning!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 24, 2022
The Lobos had 18 hits in the game, including a grand slam from @justin_olson26. @WillArmbruester pitched three scoreless innings to secure the victory.#AtThePeak | #MWBSB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/0jpolBNuok
Track and Field Awards
# -— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 24, 2022
The MWN's @Bridget_Howard8 reveals the 2022 MW Indoor Track & Field Student-Athletes of the Year as voted on by the league’s head coaches
⚡️ @AF_TFXC
@CSUTrackFieldXC#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/yKe2HntPlZ
Mountain West Softball Weekly Release
4 MW Softball Teams are in the Top 100 RPI latest rankings. Find out which 4 and get caught up in all MW Softball news over the last week.
Kruger Named Finalist For The Joe B. Hall Award
UNLV Head Basketball Coach Kevin Kruger named in award given to top first-year coach in Division I men’s college basketball.
Big decisions ahead: Futures of Akot, Armus, Shaver Jr. will have big impact on Boise State basketball next season
While Abu Kigab has used up his college basketball eligibility, Bronco Nation News’ B.J. Rains looks at the 3 impactful Broncos that can return if they choose and some preliminary guesses on the likelihood of remaining on the roster.
Nate Talich’s dream comes true, commits to Wyoming Men’s Basketball
Heartwarming story about a Wyoming high school star who gets to follow his dreams and be a Cowboy basketball player.
Breaking down the Nevada football team’s roster headed into Ken Wilson’s first spring camp
No MW football team has had as much roster turnover since the end of the season. Read who is still around for first-year coach Ken Wilson to build around as he starts his first spring camp as the head man.
Mountain West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week
Read what this player did over the week to win the award for the first time in her career.
Mike Gundy thinks the Big 12 isn’t done expanding
In an interview earlier this week, the Oklahoma State Head Coach keeps the realignment fires going.
