Rebel Baseball Recap: 3/11/22 - 3/22/22

UNLV baseball has been on fire recently, going 7-1 in the last two weeks. They are currently undefeated in the Mountain West Conference.

Weekend Series #1 - @ San Deigo State

Game 1, Friday March 11th - Score: 5-2, Rebels Win

Pitcher of the game - SP Josh Ibarra - 5.1 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 5 H, 2 ER

Batter of the game - RF Joey Walls - 2-3, HR, BB, RBI, 2 R, SB

Game 2, Saturday March 12th - Score: 4-3, Rebels Win

Pitcher of the game - RP Connor Woods - 4.0 IP, 4 K, Win (1-0)

Batter of the game - LF Austin Kryszczuk - 1-2, 2B, BB, 2 HBP, 2 RBI, R

Game 3, Sunday March 13th - Score: 10-8, Rebels Win

Pitcher of the game - RP Noal Beal - 3.0 IP, K, BB, 3 H, 2 ER

Batter of the game - 3B Diego Alarcon - 2-4, 2B, 3B, BB, 3 RBI, 2 R

Weekday Game #1 - @ Cal Baptist

Monday, March 14th - Score: 7-10, Rebels Loss

Pitcher of the game - RP Nolan George - 1.0 IP, K

Batter of the game - 2B Edarian Williams - 3-4, 2 2B, BB, 2 RBI, R

Weekend Series #2 - vs Air Force

Game 1, Friday March 18th - Score: 6-1, Rebels Win

Pitcher of the game - SP Josh Ibarra - 5.1 IP, 10 K, BB, 5 H, ER, Win (3-0)

Batter of the game - 1B Henry “Hank” Zeisler - 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R

Game 2, Saturday March 19th - Score: 17-10, Rebels Win

Pitcher of the game - RP Noah Beal - 2.0 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 2 H, ER, Win (3-0)

Batter of the game - 1B Hank Zeisler - 3-4, 3B, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R

Game 3, Sunday March 20th - Score: 8-5, Rebels Win

Pitcher of the game - SP Noah Mattera - 6.0 IP, 9 K, BB, 6 H, 4 ER. Win (3-0)

Batter of the game - RF Joey Walls - 3-4, HR, RBI, 2 R

Weekday Game #2 - @ UC Riverside

Tuesday March 22th - Score: 6-2, Rebels Win

Pitcher of the game - SP Josh Sharman - CG, 11 K, 2 BB, 6 H, 2 ER

Batter of the game - 2B Edarian Williams - 2-5, HR, 4 RBI, R

The Rebels are heading to San Jose State to play the Spartans this weekend March 25-27. Then in their single, weekday game they will be back in Vegas to play the Sun Devils of Arizona State. They are looking to continue their undefeated reign atop the Mountain West and attempt to beat a struggling Arizona State team.