Nevada’s Desmond Cambridge enters transfer portal

A second Nevada men’s basketball starter will not be with the team next season.

The Wolf Pack’s second-leading scorer and two-time All-Mountain West honoree Desmond Cambridge entered his name in the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday.

“I would like to thank the University of Nevada, the city of Reno, the coaching staff & Wolf Pack Nation,” he wrote via Twitter. “My experience in Reno has been unforgettable; and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be apart of such a great community. The way that I have matured mentally & physically over the last several years will stick with me for the rest of my life, and I have this city to thank for that. I will never forget my time here! Thank you. I will be graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno in the spring & will be entering the transfer portal as a Graduate Transfer for my final year of eligibility.”

Cambridge was rewarded one additional year of eligibility because of winter athletes gaining an extra year due to COVID-19. As the top Pack shooter and one of their most ignitable scorers, he averaged 16.2 points with the Wolf Pack last season, shooting 43.5 percent, 37.0 percent from 3-point range (on 7.8 attempts) and 71.2 percent from the free-throw line. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, and as one of the Pack’s fiercest on- and off-ball defenders, Cambridge posted 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes per contest.

In his time with Wolf Pack, he averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 42.3 percent from the floor, 36.0 percent from distance and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-6 hyper-athletic guard began his career at Brown, where he tallied 16.5 points, 4.2 boards, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks on 38.6/32.6/77.0 shooting splits.