Mountaintop View 3-24-22

Title gives it away. Mel Kiper gives his take on Nevada’s vaunted trio of offensive stars in this year’s NFL Draft. Read above to see Kiper’s thoughts on Strong, Doubs, and Turner.

Boise State safety is Tyreque Jones is back for more season for the Broncos. The Idaho Statesman’s Ron Counts profiles the super senior safety and what he hopes to accomplish in 2022.

Hawaii football is back on the field for spring practice after...possibly the most dramatic off-season in program history. Gone is Todd Graham, back to Arizona where hopefully Dr. Pepper is sold, and now begins the Chang era. There is much to improve on for a UH roster that was gouged this past winter.

Utah State’s Justin Bean is NBA bound

It’s been a crazy few weeks in the NFL

David Roddy, man of the people

David Roddy on @Hullshow says decision on next step hasn’t been made yet but he does make it very clear that it’s either Colorado State or the NBA and he will not transfer. “There’s absolutely no way” he would play elsewhere in college, he said — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) March 23, 2022

Time to bust out your 2030 and 2031 calendars

Rice & San Jose State add home/home series; 2030 at Rice, 2031 at SJSU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 23, 2022

Transfer portal giveth, and...

Two-time All-Mountain West selection Desmond Cambridge Jr. will enter the transfer portal, becoming the second Nevada starter in as many days to take the plunge. https://t.co/ykUXcpzdU0 — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) March 23, 2022

PORTAL: Colorado State F Adam Thistlewood has entered. Grad transfer. https://t.co/JB546D3LDq — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 23, 2022

On The Horizon:

Today: Boise State Position Preview: Linebackers

Today: Colorado State’s Road to the Sweet 16: Volume 9