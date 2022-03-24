 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 3-24-22

Eyes on spring football, draft talk, basketball eligibility and more discussed from yesterday

By JeremyRodrigues
Nevada v Kansas State Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. weighs in on draft stock of Carson Strong, Romeo Doubs, Cole Turner

Title gives it away. Mel Kiper gives his take on Nevada’s vaunted trio of offensive stars in this year’s NFL Draft. Read above to see Kiper’s thoughts on Strong, Doubs, and Turner.

This Boise State safety is focused on legacy, Mountain West championship in final season

Boise State safety is Tyreque Jones is back for more season for the Broncos. The Idaho Statesman’s Ron Counts profiles the super senior safety and what he hopes to accomplish in 2022.

The Timmy Chang era of Rainbow Warriors football begins with spring training camp

Hawaii football is back on the field for spring practice after...possibly the most dramatic off-season in program history. Gone is Todd Graham, back to Arizona where hopefully Dr. Pepper is sold, and now begins the Chang era. There is much to improve on for a UH roster that was gouged this past winter.

Utah State’s Justin Bean is NBA bound

