Boise State Position Preview: Linebackers

The recruiting cycle is done, and the season is behind us. Spring football is in full tilt and position battles are taking center stage. Now that we have an idea as to what Boise State’s roster will look like heading into the Fall, we are going to take a weekly look at each position group for this team. This week we look at the linebackers.

MIKE

Ezekiel Noa (6th Year)

DJ Schramm (Redshirt Senior)

Noa will be the starter. This has been his spot for three seasons and there is no reason to think that will change. I will say this, Noa needs to be better this year, and it starts with speed. He struggled to finish tackles in space, and there are some talented recruits coming off of redshirt season that will be looking for snaps. Keep an eye on Jai Jones and Rejhan Tatum who were highly touted recruits out of high school.

WILL

Brandon Hawkins (Redshirt Senior)

Andrew Simpson/Marco Notarainni (Redshirt Freshman)

This is the most talent that Boise State has had at linebacker in a long time. The question is, will the coaches go with talent or experience? Hawkins has been a reliable backup to Riley Whimpey the last few seasons, but his production hasn’t been anything special. Will Dishawn Misa be ready to play the moment he steps on campus? This spot is worth keeping an eye on.

Nickelback

Rodney Robinson (Redshirt Sophomore)

Roman Kafentzis (6th Year)

Robinson was the primary backup to Kekaula Kaniho last season and is the favorite to land the starting job. There are two wildcards to consider here. With the young talent at linebacker, will the Broncos go to a more traditional 4-3 defense? Or will stud safety Seyi Oladipo slide over to this spot so he can get more snaps? It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

This is a group that fans should have a close eye on this offseason. Who do you see starting in Corvallis come September? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.