Mountaintop View 3-21-22. Winning off field, Brennan celebrated, Byrd transferring, Lady Rebels, Bulldogs.

It’s Monday and we are back at it! March Madness is upon us, even if the four Mountain West teams took an early tumble. Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

SDSU OC Jeff Hecklinski has had some great moments on the field. But none of those are topped by his wife Tiffany beating Stage 3 cancer. To call it a battle was an understatement. Due to being relatively young, she was able to undergo an aggressive treatment, including more than 50 rounds of radiation and wearing a 24-hour chemotherapy pack. She described it as killing yourself in order to live. It’s a great read to focus on what really matters.

Colt Brennan’s life tragically ended, but that doesn’t mean it could not be celebrated by those who knew and loved him. The celebration was well attended and included a paddle out ceremony where his family spread his ashes into the ocean. The link includes info for donations and other ways to support his memory. Check out social media for pictures and videos from the event.

The Cowboys have been hit hard by the transfer portal the past few months. Now another tough blow comes for the program in standout defensive lineman Solomon Byrd. He had a breakout 2019 season, but then opted out of the 2020 campaign and was injured for a chunk of last season. In some ways, the defense is used to playing without him but he is a force to be reckoned with when he is on the field. Byrd is the 12th player to transfer since the end of the season.

Lady Rebels historic season comes to an end.

#LadyRebels' stellar season ends with 26 wins, the most since 2004, and their first #MarchMadness appearance since 2002.



There's a new standard at UNLV.

Bulldogs in rare company.

10 Wins

20 Wins



1 of 11 FBS schools to earn this in 2021-22.

Spring Practice Schedule:

Although the football season hasn’t been over for too long, teams are already starting on preparations for next year. Spring practices are already underway for some teams and are coming up quickly for others. Below is the spring practice schedule list for each of the teams in the Mountain West who have announced so far.

Air Force: February 16th - March 16th

Boise State: March 4th- April 9th

Colorado State: March 22nd- April 23rd

Fresno State:

Hawaii: March 22nd -April 23rd

Nevada: -April 23rd

New Mexico: February 8th - March 12th

San Diego State: February 28th- March 24th

San Jose State: March 1st - March 26th

UNLV: March 29th - April 30th

Utah State: March 21st - April 23rd

Wyoming: March 29th- April 30th

