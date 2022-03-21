MWC Recruiting Roundup 3-21-22. Offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams have wasted no time handing out offers in attempts to jump-start their classes, with 9 teams getting in on the action this week. Specifically, Air Force, Fresno State, UNLV, and Utah State were very active with offers. Plus, Junior Days or other visits are happening this month during the Quiet Period. This week, there was a burst of commitments, with four new ones in the conference. Air Force, Boise State, New Mexico, and SJSU all secured their first verbal commitment of 2023. The Broncos appeared to land the best commit out of the trio, and with that, they take their first week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 2

Boise State: 1

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of March 1st, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until mid-April.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

OL Skye Richardson was offered by Air Force

WR Robbie Mascheroni was offered by Air Force

OL Jackson St. Aubyn was offered by Air Force

TE Gabe Hoffmann was offered by Air Force

OL Tiger Black was offered by Air Force

RB Ishaan Daniels was offered by Air Force

WR Delano Lee Franklin was offered by Air Force

WR Will Floyd was offered by Air Force

QB Josh Johnson was offered by Air Force

OL Tyler Murphy was offered by Air Force

DB CJ Johnson was offered by Air Force

OL Kyle Cox was offered by Air Force

WR Kristian Ingman was offered by Air Force

WR/DB Jonathan Landryy was offered by Air Force

JUCO LB Tylar Wiltz was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR Jonah Dawson was offered by Colorado State

2025 QB Husan Longstreet was offered by Colorado State, SJSU, and UNLV

WR Surahz Buncom was offered by Fresno State

DB Cole Shivers was offered by Fresno State

DB Jonah Lewis was offered by Fresno State and Nevada

LB Tyson Ruffins was offered by Fresno State

OL Ryan Silver was offered by Fresno State

OL Jason Steele offered by Fresno State

OL Luke Baklenko was offered by Fresno State

OL Zak Yamauchi was offered by Fresno State

DE Jonah Lea’ea was offered by Hawaii

2024 WR Jayden Barnes was offered by Hawaii

TE Jamari Johnson was offered by Nevada and Utah State

WR Baylin Brooks was offered by SDSU

QB CJ Tiller was offered by SDSU

QB Luke Duncan was offered by SDSU

QB Ty Dieffenbach was offered by SDSU

2024 QB Austin Mack was offered by SJSU

LB Maki Piper was offered by UNLV

LB Justin Cryer was offered by UNLV

LB Owen Chambliss was offered by UNLV

LB Lenoard Ah You was offered by UNLV

DB Leroy Bryant was offered by UNLV and Utah State

JUCO OL Ryan Dirksen was offered by UNLV

2025 DB Daryus Dixson was offered by UNLV

LB Isaiah Chisom was offered by Utah State

DB Jordan Shaw was offered by Utah State

LB Hayden Moore was offered by Utah State

OL Matt Muetterties was offered by Utah State

LB Will Stallings Jr was offered by Utah State

DB Arian Parish was offered by Utah State

DB Brock Cravens Fonoimoana was offered by Utah State

DB Jacob Fields was offered by Utah State

QB Cole Lacrue was offered by Utah State

Visits

OL Jackson Fullmer visited Boise State

2024 WR/DB Daijon Calimon visited Colorado State

DB Jonah Lewis visited Fresno State

QB Ty Dieffenbach visited Fresno State

2025 LB Venilaite Wolfgramm III visited Nevada

QB Colton Joseph visited SDSU

QB Caron Tyler visited SDSU

WR/DB Raymond Valencia visited SDSU

JUCO OL Ryan Dirksen visited UNLV

QB Cole Lacrue visited Utah State

OL Austin Boyd visited Utah State

LB Luke Hansen visited Utah State

LB Jed Judkins visited Utah State

WR/DB Noah Flores visited Utah State

Junior Day Visits

SJSU: DB Leroy Bryant, RB Devon Rivers, RB Jaelon Barbarin, QB Jordan Hernandez, LB Bo Tate, RB Samaje Featherstone, QB Nate Bell, WR RL Miller, LB Samarai Anderson, OL Zaire Collier, RB Jaivian Thomas, 2024 WR/DB Marshel Sanders

Commits

DE Arden Jenkins committed Air Force

QB CJ Tiller committed to Boise State

QB Evan Wyson committed to New Mexico

WR Khalil Peart committed to SJSU

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.