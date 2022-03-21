MWC Recruiting Roundup 3-21-22. Offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams have wasted no time handing out offers in attempts to jump-start their classes, with 9 teams getting in on the action this week. Specifically, Air Force, Fresno State, UNLV, and Utah State were very active with offers. Plus, Junior Days or other visits are happening this month during the Quiet Period. This week, there was a burst of commitments, with four new ones in the conference. Air Force, Boise State, New Mexico, and SJSU all secured their first verbal commitment of 2023. The Broncos appeared to land the best commit out of the trio, and with that, they take their first week on the cover photo.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Nevada: 2
- Boise State: 1
- Colorado State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
As of March 1st, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until mid-April.
Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!— MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021
Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when
- You can take official/unofficial visits
- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits
- Coaches can make home visits
- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits:
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- OL Skye Richardson was offered by Air Force
- WR Robbie Mascheroni was offered by Air Force
- OL Jackson St. Aubyn was offered by Air Force
- TE Gabe Hoffmann was offered by Air Force
- OL Tiger Black was offered by Air Force
- RB Ishaan Daniels was offered by Air Force
- WR Delano Lee Franklin was offered by Air Force
- WR Will Floyd was offered by Air Force
- QB Josh Johnson was offered by Air Force
- OL Tyler Murphy was offered by Air Force
- DB CJ Johnson was offered by Air Force
- OL Kyle Cox was offered by Air Force
- WR Kristian Ingman was offered by Air Force
- WR/DB Jonathan Landryy was offered by Air Force
- JUCO LB Tylar Wiltz was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 WR Jonah Dawson was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 QB Husan Longstreet was offered by Colorado State, SJSU, and UNLV
- WR Surahz Buncom was offered by Fresno State
- DB Cole Shivers was offered by Fresno State
- DB Jonah Lewis was offered by Fresno State and Nevada
- LB Tyson Ruffins was offered by Fresno State
- OL Ryan Silver was offered by Fresno State
- OL Jason Steele offered by Fresno State
- OL Luke Baklenko was offered by Fresno State
- OL Zak Yamauchi was offered by Fresno State
- DE Jonah Lea’ea was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 WR Jayden Barnes was offered by Hawaii
- TE Jamari Johnson was offered by Nevada and Utah State
- WR Baylin Brooks was offered by SDSU
- QB CJ Tiller was offered by SDSU
- QB Luke Duncan was offered by SDSU
- QB Ty Dieffenbach was offered by SDSU
- 2024 QB Austin Mack was offered by SJSU
- LB Maki Piper was offered by UNLV
- LB Justin Cryer was offered by UNLV
- LB Owen Chambliss was offered by UNLV
- LB Lenoard Ah You was offered by UNLV
- DB Leroy Bryant was offered by UNLV and Utah State
- JUCO OL Ryan Dirksen was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DB Daryus Dixson was offered by UNLV
- LB Isaiah Chisom was offered by Utah State
- DB Jordan Shaw was offered by Utah State
- LB Hayden Moore was offered by Utah State
- OL Matt Muetterties was offered by Utah State
- LB Will Stallings Jr was offered by Utah State
- DB Arian Parish was offered by Utah State
- DB Brock Cravens Fonoimoana was offered by Utah State
- DB Jacob Fields was offered by Utah State
- QB Cole Lacrue was offered by Utah State
Visits
- OL Jackson Fullmer visited Boise State
- 2024 WR/DB Daijon Calimon visited Colorado State
- DB Jonah Lewis visited Fresno State
- QB Ty Dieffenbach visited Fresno State
- 2025 LB Venilaite Wolfgramm III visited Nevada
- QB Colton Joseph visited SDSU
- QB Caron Tyler visited SDSU
- WR/DB Raymond Valencia visited SDSU
- JUCO OL Ryan Dirksen visited UNLV
- QB Cole Lacrue visited Utah State
- OL Austin Boyd visited Utah State
- LB Luke Hansen visited Utah State
- LB Jed Judkins visited Utah State
- WR/DB Noah Flores visited Utah State
Junior Day Visits
- SJSU: DB Leroy Bryant, RB Devon Rivers, RB Jaelon Barbarin, QB Jordan Hernandez, LB Bo Tate, RB Samaje Featherstone, QB Nate Bell, WR RL Miller, LB Samarai Anderson, OL Zaire Collier, RB Jaivian Thomas, 2024 WR/DB Marshel Sanders
Commits
- DE Arden Jenkins committed Air Force
- QB CJ Tiller committed to Boise State
- QB Evan Wyson committed to New Mexico
- WR Khalil Peart committed to SJSU
Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.
For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.
Loading comments...