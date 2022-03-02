 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 3-2-22. Nepstad trailblazing, rule changes, all-MWC, Bracketology, returners, champs.

By MikeWittmann

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UC San Diego v San Diego State Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Ram’s Nepstad is blazing the S&C trail.

Hope Nepstad is in her first year as the assistant strength and conditioning coach at Colorado State. Originally starting as a student at Nevada, she has risen through the ranks and is in a rare spot as a woman. She’s earned the job through hard work and being good at what she does, as well as stepping up during the pandemic. Someone who is easy to root for.

Proposed rule changes are being discussed.

Committee members are meeting about potential rule changes. Will health and safety lead discussions? Among the proposals are two interesting ones focused on speeding up the game. The first is treating incomplete passes the same way officials now treat runs out of bounds, where the clock stops only until the ball is spotted and ready for play. One other option for a rule change would be restarting the clock more quickly after the first downs.

T&F All-MWC Teams

Bracketology

Aztecs announce their return

Broncos are MWC champs.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: An Interview with Lawrence Fan
  • Coming Thursday: Boise State Position Preview: Offensive Line

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...