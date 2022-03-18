Pro Day in Images at SJSU

Pro Day, March 18, 2022, where NFL scouts prod, measure and observe would-be participants:

Nick Starkel, QB

Jack Snyder, OT

Derrick Deese Jr., TE

Tyler Nevens, RB

Jay Lenard, DB

Tre Webb, DB

Will Hart, P

Trevon Sydney, WR

Terrell Townsend, DE

Billy Bob Humphreys, TE

Bobby Brown, DB

They say an image can be worth a 1,000 words. Here’s 24,000 words in action shots on a nice spring day in San Jose.

SJS RB Tyler Nevens’ glove photo by: Vic Aquino

























A popular player’s mom being discreet, so to not make his son nervous. photo by: Vic Aquino

For those who might be chomping at the bit for football season, spring ball will have to do.

Can fall season come fast enough?