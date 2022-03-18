Pro Day in Images at SJSU

Pro Day, March 18, 2022, where NFL scouts prod, measure and observe would-be participants:
- Nick Starkel, QB
- Jack Snyder, OT
- Derrick Deese Jr., TE
- Tyler Nevens, RB
- Jay Lenard, DB
- Tre Webb, DB
- Will Hart, P
- Trevon Sydney, WR
- Terrell Townsend, DE
- Billy Bob Humphreys, TE
- Bobby Brown, DB
They say an image can be worth a 1,000 words. Here’s 24,000 words in action shots on a nice spring day in San Jose.
For those who might be chomping at the bit for football season, spring ball will have to do.
Can fall season come fast enough?
