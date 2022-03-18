Utah State Downed by Oregon in NIT Tournament

Utah State put up 37 points in the first half and took a four point lead into halftime. Steven Ashworth scored 20 points on 6 for 12 shooting and had five rebounds, three assists, and a block. Justin Bean scored nine points and had a total of 16 rebounds. Utah State as a team had 20 assists and 12 turnovers.

None of this would end up being enough to survive the first round of the NIT Tournament on Tuesday night as Utah State dropped their game to Oregon 83-72. Utah State would allow 50 points in the second half while scoring just 33 themselves. As a team Utah State made just 25 of their 65 shots (38.5%) while Oregon made 33 of their 65 (50.8%). Utah State went 9-28 from three (32.1%) while Oregon went 8-19 (42.1%). Utah State outrebounded Oregon 41-39 and also had more assists than the Ducks but the Aggies also had more turnovers and empty possessions due to missed shots.

Sean Bairstow scored 12 points and had four rebounds and three assists. Max Shulga came off the bench and scored seven points, grabbing five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Utah State lost in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament to Colorado State and will finish the season with an 18-16 record.