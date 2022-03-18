 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 3-18-22

Tough Tourney Outcomes, Aggies start crown defense, Spring Sports Updates

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Creighton vs San Diego State

March Madness became March Sadness for the Mountain West Conference. Click the links to find out, as well as updates on other MW sports. Enjoy!!

2nd MW Team falls in NCAA Tourney

3rd MW Team Falls in NCAA Tourney

Rough day for MW Basketball ends in OT

Utah State Football to Begin Spring Practice on Monday, March 21

The defending MW Champions set to start practices as they look to repeat under second year Coach Blake Anderson.

MW Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

UNLV, Boise State, and Air Force all had players selected for their stellar play last week. Click the link to see who garnered this week’s awards!!

Five Mountain West Student-Athletes Set to Compete at 2022 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

Read who is representing their schools and in what events this weekend!

Mountain West Softball Weekly Release

As conference play gets started, get up-to-date on the goings on in MW Softball, including which 4 teams are currently ranked the Top 100 in the latest RPI rankings!

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Corners and Safeties

Look for: March Madness Game Recaps

