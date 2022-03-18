Mountaintop View 3-18-22

March Madness became March Sadness for the Mountain West Conference. Click the links to find out, as well as updates on other MW sports. Enjoy!!
2nd MW Team falls in NCAA Tourney
.@CSUMBasketball falls to Michigan. The Rams finish the season 25-6, the most wins for CSU since the 2014-15 season.#MWMBB | #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/YyenKbW8bd— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 17, 2022
3rd MW Team Falls in NCAA Tourney
.@BroncoSportsMBB made a comeback bid in the second half, but couldn't quite get it done.— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 17, 2022
The Broncos finish the season 27-8.#MWMBB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/3WDvhIrylH
Rough day for MW Basketball ends in OT
.@Aztec_MBB falls in OT#MWMBB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/wzryAJkhed— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 18, 2022
