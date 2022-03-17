Reacts: Mountain West March Madness Edition.

Take a look below for some March Madness related Reacts results from earlier voting this week!

Which bubble team was least deserving of their bid?

Which bubble team should’ve made the field?

Which region is the most competitive this year?

Which non-one seed has the best chance of reaching the Final Four?

Which one-seed will lose first?

Plus, some Mountain West specific voting results!

Will a MWC reach the Sweet 16?

Who will be this year’s Cinderella team?

Murray State 22%

South Dakota State 18%

Davidson 16%

Vermont 13%

San Francisco 11%

San Diego State 10%

Boise State 6%

Colgate 4%

Which of these teams will reach the Sweet Sixteen?

Tennessee 78%

Michigan 12%

Colorado State 9%

Longwood 1%

Which of these teams will reach the Sweet Sixteen?

Gonzaga 93%

Memphis 5%

Boise State 1%

Georgia State 1%

Which of these teams will reach the Sweet Sixteen?

Kansas 86%

San Diego State 7%

Creighton 6%

Texas Southern 1%

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.