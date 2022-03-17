Mountaintop View 3-17-22

New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino offers a unique perspective for the Mountain West’s first matchup of a packed Thursday slate. Pitino coached at Minnesota, meaning he’s seen both Michigan and Colorado State up close. Rams tipoff at 9:15 a.m. PT.

Memphis’ Jalen Duren is the headliner on a Tigers team loaded with elite talent. Memphis entered the 2021-2022 season with one of the nation’s top recruiting classes at their disposal. As of this morning, it’s TBD if Emoni Bates will play. Boise State has a daunting task ahead of them.

San Diego State takes their show to Texas looking to find some success in the big dance. The pain from 2020 lingers, the NCAA Tournament canceled due to the pandemic when the Aztecs sat at 30-2 and ranked 6th in the country, poised for a national championship run. Can the Aztecs make a deep run to make up for lost time? The journey starts Thursday afternoon in Ft. Worth.

Cool twist for San Diego State’s spring game

Be there Thursday, March 24 when Brian Sipe (black uni's) and @Pumphrey6K (white uni's) are honorary head coaches for the annual Aztec Spring Game!



Spring game details: https://t.co/hmqIMr9lLl pic.twitter.com/GRDwwLxFtK — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) March 16, 2022

Potentially big news for the CSU-Michigan game

BREAKING STORY: Michigan basketball's DeVante' Jones did not travel for game with Colorado State. They are hopeful to get him back if they advance. #GoBlue https://t.co/904pJBo5Db — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) March 16, 2022

Jesse Kurtz’s keys to today’s big games

