Mountaintop View 3-17-22

March Madness is here! Boise State, Colorado State, and San Diego State are all in action today

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Indianapolis Practice Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan vs. Colorado State scouting report: Ex-Big Ten coach in Mountain West analyzes matchup

New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino offers a unique perspective for the Mountain West’s first matchup of a packed Thursday slate. Pitino coached at Minnesota, meaning he’s seen both Michigan and Colorado State up close. Rams tipoff at 9:15 a.m. PT.

Memphis features a Top 10 NBA prospect at center. Can Boise State handle him?

Memphis’ Jalen Duren is the headliner on a Tigers team loaded with elite talent. Memphis entered the 2021-2022 season with one of the nation’s top recruiting classes at their disposal. As of this morning, it’s TBD if Emoni Bates will play. Boise State has a daunting task ahead of them.

Column: Aztecs seek the smell of success against Creighton at NCAA Tournament

San Diego State takes their show to Texas looking to find some success in the big dance. The pain from 2020 lingers, the NCAA Tournament canceled due to the pandemic when the Aztecs sat at 30-2 and ranked 6th in the country, poised for a national championship run. Can the Aztecs make a deep run to make up for lost time? The journey starts Thursday afternoon in Ft. Worth.

Cool twist for San Diego State’s spring game

Potentially big news for the CSU-Michigan game

Jesse Kurtz’s keys to today’s big games

