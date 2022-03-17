2022 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Who Will Win, Odds, and Game Thread (3-17-22: San Digo State)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Wyoming is kicking things off today in one of the First Four Games. The Aztecs are the flagship program in men’s basketball in the conference and they are no stranger to what it takes to win NCAA Tournament games. They have a stifling defense enough scoring to grind out games and make a push late. If they get hot from the three-point line, they could really surprise Creighton. It figures to be a close, good game that will come down to the wire. Here is all the info you need to know:

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 17th

Creighton vs San Diego State (6:27 PM MT) | Coverage: truTV

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line: San Diego State -2.5, O/U 120.

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? Creighton

San Diego State vote view results 0% Creighton (0 votes)

0% San Diego State (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.