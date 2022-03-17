2022 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Who Will Win, Odds, and Game Thread (3-17-22: Boise State)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Wyoming is kicking things off today in one of the First Four Games. The Broncos were one of the best surprises in the conference this year. Normally known as an offensive program, they have built their success on a strong defense that holds teams well below their normal point average. Their offense has been developing. Perhaps their best and worst quality is there is no true star-player, so they can beat teams a number of ways but can also go cold on offense for spurts. Memphis beat them in the NIT last year and figures to be a tough but good matchup. Here is all the info you need to know:

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 17th

Memphis vs Boise State (11:45 AM MT) | Coverage: TNT

Odds:

DraftKings Line: Boise State +2.5, O/U 133.5.

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

