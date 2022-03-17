2022 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Who Will Win, Odds, and Game Thread (3-17-22: Colorado State)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Wyoming is kicking things off today in one of the First Four Games. The Rams are the highest-seeded team from the MWC in the NCAA Tournament this year. They had a tremendous season in large part due to Mountain West Player of the Year David Roddy, who is a difficult matchup on both sides of the ball. Michigan was puzzling inclusion in the tournament to some, so the game should be a good measuring stick for both teams.

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 17th

Michigan vs Colorado State (10:15 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS

Odds:

DraftKings Line: Colorado State +2.5, O/U 139.

Who Will Win:

