MWCConnection Basketball Postseason Awards: Top-10 Players

The First Round of the NCAA Tournament begins tomorrow. The Mountain West will have three teams playing tomorrow, after getting the most amount of teams (4) in the tournament since 2013.

On this final day before our schedules get consumed with NCAA Tournament games from the morning till late at night, we are presenting our final postseason awards, the top-10 players in the Mountain West Conference, as voted by our staff.

Here is how the rankings were determined. Each voter filled out their ballot with their top-10 players. Each position has points designated to them, first is 10, second is 9, and so on. Each player got points based on where they were placed on each ballot. The total points were tallied up and the players are ranked based on the total number of points they have.

Now that we have that understanding, here is the MWCConnection team’s top-10 players in the Mountain West Conference this season:

1) Bryce Hamilton

2) David Roddy

3) Matt Bradley

T-4) Graham Ike

T-4) Orlando Robinson

6) Hunter Maldonado

7) Justin Bean

8) Grant Sherfield

9) Isaiah Stevens

10) Abu Kigab

Breakdown: Hamilton led the conference in scoring and helped carry UNLV to a fifth-place conference finish. It is likely that he will leave UNLV and be a prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft. Roddy was outstanding for Colorado State, helping them achieve one of its best seasons in program history. The dynamic duo of Roddy and Stevens was one of the best in the country, and the main reason for the Rams’ success this season. Bradley shined in his first year with San Diego State, playing to the standards that were given to him before the start of the season and was the main scoring threat for San Diego State.

Wyoming had its own dynamic duo, Ike and Maldonado, as they made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 after being picked to finish in eighth place in the preseason. Robinson showed why he is one of the best defenders in the country, leading Fresno State’s tough defense. Bean was one of the few holdovers from the Utah State teams that made the NCAA Tournament, and he stepped into the role of team leader well, helping the Aggies to an NIT appearance. Sherfield had a good season, despite Nevada under-performing as a team. Despite the injuries, Sherfield was still one of the top scorers in the conference. Last but not least is Kigab, who helped Boise State to a regular season and conference tournament crown.

