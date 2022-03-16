Mountaintop View 3-16-22. Cowboys, Murray Mailbag, David Roddy, NIL, MWC in playoffs.

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Also, March Madness is this week!

Wyoming took the court last night as one of the First Four games, and came away with a loss. It was a grind-it-out, low-scoring affair, which played into the Cowboy's hands. Foul trouble to Graham Ike and some easy missed shots proved to be too much for them to overcome however, and their season is over.

Chris Murray grapples with quite a few questions in here. He doesn’t think any of the MWC teams make the Sweet 16, but would pick SDSU if any. But he thinks 3 of 4 can win a game. He also discusses conference revenue from the tourney, potential upsets, and what went wrong for Nevada. Also, an interesting tidbit about the MWC tournament court.

The Athletic profiles David Roddy in their piece about NBA draft sleepers entering the tournament. They refer to him as a player without a position, but one who has legit skills in his shooting along with his defensive abilities. Scouts like him as a player who can play as a wing with his shooting and then switch onto bigs with his physical size. Abu Kigab of Boise State is also listed due to his length and mobility who can be a great defender who also drives to the rim.

The obvious potential flaw of NIL deals is popping up. Is NIL turning into (or has always been) a pay-to-play cover? It wasn’t how it was laid out, but the slippery slope is apparent. It seems as if certain NIL deals have influenced some players to go to some schools, either out of high school or as a transfer. With the NCAA reforming focusing on enforcement (more or less of it), it seems things will come to a head soon enough. Until then, or until the government steps into some degree, NIL will continue to live in a gray area.

Mountain West MBB and WBB teams are representing.

