Utah State Earns Bid To NIT Tournament

Utah State failed to make the NCAA Tournament this year however they did make the NIT Tournament.

Utah State earned a four seed in the bracket and will face off against Oregon on Tuesday night at 6:00 PM PST on ESPN. Oregon has been able to get some big wins this year with victories over SMU, UCLA, and USC and will be looking to improve on a 80-69 loss to Colorado in the PAC-12 Tournament.

Utah State fell to Colorado State 53-51 in the Mountain West Tournament and will be looking to bounce back from that loss. The Aggies currently sit at 18-15 on the season while the Ducks are currently at 19-14. The winner will likely take on Texas A&M in the next round of the NIT Tournament.