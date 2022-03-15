Mountaintop View 3-15-22

The Championship Tourneys are done and now we go head-long into March Madness! Boise State’s magical season nets them (no pun intended) love in AP Top 25 and other links include a sprinkling of news from other MW sports. Enjoy!!

Boise State makes history with their highest ranking ever!

March Madness Map going into Tourney

#MarchMadness Map



Each county is assigned to the closest team in the bracket!



(via @jloose128, @redditCBB) pic.twitter.com/7ysil5NxXW — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 14, 2022

A Recap of the Broncos Magical Season

This from Boise media legend Tom Scott.....

Boise State basketball: A championship…and a chip https://t.co/8XSKMSmm8P — KTVB.COM (@KTVB) March 14, 2022

Basketball Season continues for two more MW MBB Teams

Our journey continues on Thursday @SaveMartCenter.



For the 25th time in program history, the Bulldogs are heading to postseason play‼️



https://t.co/bHr5xkDzwE#GoDogs | #ValleyTough pic.twitter.com/HUydyuK9yq — Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) March 14, 2022

The Lady Rebels also achieved the regular season/championship tourney crown double. Read where they have to travel in their first appearance in NCAA Tournament since 2002!

MW Bowl Tie-In has new Executive Director

@ESPNEvents has named @daniellebrazil the new Executive Director of the @IDPotatoBowl



Brazil spent the last 5 years as Associate Athletic Director at the @collegeofidaho



More: https://t.co/T5zWmvUgH8 pic.twitter.com/a4u6zbQRcx — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 11, 2022

MW BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Read how the Air Force junior did at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

