Mountaintop View 3-15-22

The Championship Tourneys are done and now we go head-long into March Madness! Boise State’s magical season nets them (no pun intended) love in AP Top 25 and other links include a sprinkling of news from other MW sports. Enjoy!!
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
Boise State makes history with their highest ranking ever!
March Madness Map going into Tourney
#MarchMadness Map— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 14, 2022
Each county is assigned to the closest team in the bracket!
(via @jloose128, @redditCBB) pic.twitter.com/7ysil5NxXW
A Recap of the Broncos Magical Season
This from Boise media legend Tom Scott.....
Boise State basketball: A championship…and a chip https://t.co/8XSKMSmm8P— KTVB.COM (@KTVB) March 14, 2022
Basketball Season continues for two more MW MBB Teams
The season isn't over yet, Aggies!#AtThePeak | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/w7e8IHHag3— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 14, 2022
Our journey continues on Thursday @SaveMartCenter.— Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) March 14, 2022
For the 25th time in program history, the Bulldogs are heading to postseason play‼️
https://t.co/bHr5xkDzwE#GoDogs | #ValleyTough pic.twitter.com/HUydyuK9yq
UNLV Lady Rebels To Face Arizona in NCAA Tournament
The Lady Rebels also achieved the regular season/championship tourney crown double. Read where they have to travel in their first appearance in NCAA Tournament since 2002!
MW Bowl Tie-In has new Executive Director
@ESPNEvents has named @daniellebrazil the new Executive Director of the @IDPotatoBowl— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 11, 2022
Brazil spent the last 5 years as Associate Athletic Director at the @collegeofidaho
More: https://t.co/T5zWmvUgH8 pic.twitter.com/a4u6zbQRcx
MW BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Congratulations to this week's #MWBSB Players of the Week!@UNMLoboBaseball @unlvbaseball— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 14, 2022
: https://t.co/MurhyX6ZLu#AtThePeak | #GoLobos | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/VZSqyfr4Wb
Sam Gilman Claims All-America Honors
Read how the Air Force junior did at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
On the Horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Linebacker Preview
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The Biggest 2022 Spring Questions for each team.
- Coming Thursday: March Madness with Mountain West Teams!
