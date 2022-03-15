2022 NCAA Tourney: How to Watch, Who Will Win, Odds, and Game Thread (3-15-22)

March Madness is here!!! And the Mountain West is well represented in the NCAA Tournament with four teams. Wyoming is kicking things off today in one of the First Four Games. The Cowboys were one of the better teams in the MWC all season and were a lock for the tourney until some upsets happened in other conference tournaments. At one point, they appeared to be on the outside looking in before making it as one of the last teams. But Wyoming is still legit with their inside/outside combination of Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike. It figures to be a great game. Here is all the info you need to know:

How To Watch:

Friday, March 11th

Indiana vs Wyoming (7:15PM MT) | Coverage: truTV

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line: Wyoming +4, O/U 132.

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? Indiana

Wyoming vote view results 12% Indiana (1 vote)

87% Wyoming (7 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.