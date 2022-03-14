MWCConnection Basketball Postseason Awards: All-MWC Teams

The regular season and conference tournaments have come to an end and teams are gearing up for their postseason tournaments or next season.

The Mountain West Conference Tournament lived up to the hype. Every game was close and could have gone in the opposite result. In the end, it was the conference regular-season champion Boise State taking the tournament title.

Four teams made the NCAA Tournament, Utah State made the NIT, and there were a couple of other teams that had solid seasons and showed the depth the conference has moved forward.

With all the great play, there were great players that stood out to help the conference have its best season in a while. And we at MWCConnection decided to put together an All-MWC First and Second Team as part of our postseason basketball awards series.

Our voters submitted their ballots for the first and second teams, players were chosen to their respective teams based on how many times they were on a certain team and how many times they appeared on a ballot.

Here is the MWCConnection team’s selections for an All-MWC First and Second Team:

First Team:

Bryce Hamilton: The 6-foot-4 guard led the Mountain West in scoring, averaging 21.8 points per game.

Hunter Maldonado: Helping lead Wyoming to its first NCAA Tournament since 2015, Maldonaldo was sixth in scoring (18.4 PPG) and led the conference in minutes played (37.2)

David Roddy: The conference’s leader in field goal percentage (57.4%) was top-10 in scoring (19.4 PPG, fourth), rebounding (7.6, sixth), and blocked shots (1.1, seventh).

Graham Ike: Wyoming’s big man finished third in scoring (19.6 PPG) and second in rebounding (9.6).

Orlando Robinson: Fresno State’s center was as a presence inside on both ends of the floor. Robinson was second in scoring (19.7 PPG) and four in rebounding (8.2).

Second Team

Marcus Shaver: Boise State’s lead guard averaged 13.6 PPG and helped the program win its first MWC title.

Grant Sherfield: The preseason player of the year was fifth in scoring (19.1) and led the conference in assists per game (6.4).

Matt Bradley: The Cal transfer averaged 17 PPG and brought down 5.4 RPG to led the Aztecs.

Abu Kigab: The MWC Tournament MVP averaged 14.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG and was one of just five players to shoot over 50% from the field on the season (50.6%).

Justin Bean: One of the few holdovers from the Craig Smith era, Bean averaged 17.7 PPG, led the conference in rebounding (9.8), and was second in field goal percentage (54.5%).

Here are a few notes on the voting:

Hamilton and Maldonado were unanimous first-team selections.

Eight players (Hamilton, Maldonado, Roddy, Ike, Robinson, Shaver, Sherfield, and Bradley) appeared on all ballots.

Stay tuned for Tuesday when we announced Postseason Awards such as Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and more!