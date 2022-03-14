Mountaintop View 3-14-22. Bronco champs, top G5 coaches, MWC toughest? Medved extended, March Madness

It’s Monday and we are back at it! March Madness is upon us and the Mountain West has 4 teams competing! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

Boise State secured another milestone in their magical season, beating San Diego State and winning the Mountain West conference tournament championship. They did so by beating the Aztecs for the third time this season, and just like the first two games, they were close low-scoring battles. The Broncos won the regular season and now the conference championship. They, along with everyone else, will await their seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

In the annual list of top G5 coaches, several MWC coaches don the list. Troy Calhoun checks in a #5 and is mentioned as arguably the most underrated coach. Then there is Blake Anderson at #10, Craig Bohl at #13, and Jay Norvell at #14. Brady Hoke, Jeff Tedford, and Brent Brennan are also mentioned in the “Just Missed” category. It is clear that the MWC is full of great coaches.

Sports Illustrated makes the argument. The MWC tourney showed just how strong the conference was this season, from players to teams to coaches. This is the best the league has been since 2013, and the metrics back that up as well, with seven teams in the top 85 of Ken Pomeroy’s rankings and six in the top 70. Every team who makes the tournament figures to be a tough matchup.

Rams extend Medved

4 Mountain West teams are going dancing!

The Broncos are



8 Boise State 9 Memphis

Thursday

Spring Practice Schedule:

Although the football season hasn’t been over for too long, teams are already starting on preparations for next year. Spring practices are already underway for some teams and are coming up quickly for others. Below is the spring practice schedule list for each of the teams in the Mountain West who have announced so far.

Air Force: February 16th - March 16th

Boise State: March 4th- April 9th

Colorado State: March 22nd- April 23rd

Fresno State:

Hawaii: March 22nd -April 23rd

Nevada: -April 23rd

New Mexico: February 8th - March 12th

San Diego State: February 28th- March 24th

San Jose State: March 1st - March 26th

UNLV: March 29th - April 30th

Utah State: March 21st - April 23rd

Wyoming: March 29th- April 30th

On the horizon: