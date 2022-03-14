MWC Recruiting Roundup 3-14-22. The latest news and offers.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams have wasted no time handing out offers in attempts to jump-start their classes, with 9 teams getting in on the action this week. Plus, Junior Days or other visits are happening this month during the Quiet Period. Thus far, there is just one MWC commit, but more will be coming in due time. This week, Fresno State handed out 7 offers and UNLV has 7 of their own as well, but it was Nevada once again leading the way. The Wolf Pack gave 18 new offers and take their second week on the cover photo.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Nevada: 2
- Colorado State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
As of March 1st, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until mid-April.
Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!— MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021
Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when
- You can take official/unofficial visits
- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits
- Coaches can make home visits
- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits:
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- DB Kaleb Miles was offered by Air Force
- DE Armel Ngueyam Mukam was offered by Boise State
- OL Simione Pale was offered by Fresno State
- DL Vaka Hansen was offered by Fresno State
- OL Amos Talalele was offered by Fresno State
- OL Izaiah Souriolle was offered by Fresno State
- OL Cooper Powers was offered by Fresno State
- LB Deven Bryant was offered by Fresno State
- WR Carlos Hernandez was offered by Fresno State
- DB Elijah Brady was offered by Nevada
- LB Kamuela Kaaihue was offered by Nevada
- TE Reid Mikeska was offered by Nevada
- LB Princewill Umanmielen was offered by Nevada
- WR Zachary Card was offered by Nevada
- LB Tyson Ruffins was offered by Nevada
- LB/RB Emmanuel Faavae was offered by Nevada
- RB Conner Noah was offered by Nevada
- WR/DB Gabe Tahir was offered by Nevada
- DE Kitione Tuitupou Talavou was offered by Nevada
- RB Johnny Thompson Jr. was offered by Nevada
- LB Grant Godfrey was offered by Nevada
- LB Justin Cryer was offered by Nevada
- DB Rodrick Pleasant was offered by Nevada
- RB Jayden Limar was offered by Nevada
- DE Blake Purchase was offered by Nevada
- LB Solomone Malafu was offered by Nevada
- WR Bayin Brooks was offered by Nevada
- OL Jason Steele was offered by SDSU
- DB Surahz Buncom was offered by SDSU
- LB Brian Ray III was offered by SJSU
- RB Jaelon Barbarin was offered by SJSU
- 2024 DB Joseph Bey was offered by SJSU
- DB Emmanuel Karnley was offered by UNLV
- RB Tybo Tylin Rogers was offered by UNLV
- DB Cole Shivers was offered by UNLV
- WR/DB Sailasa Vadrawale was offered by UNLV
- DE Jaeden Moore was offered by UNLV
- DE Carson Mott was offered by UNLV
- 2025 WR/DB Tavian McNair was offered by UNLV
- WR Corey Rucker was offered by Utah State
- WR Kade McIntyre was offered by Wyoming
- OL Brock Knutson was offered by Wyoming
- WR Beni Ngoyi was offered by Wyoming
Visits
Junior Day Visits
San Jose State: RB/LB Quin Togiai, LB Diallo Washington, RB King Miller, OL David Tangilanu
Commits
Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.
Loading comments...