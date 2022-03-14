MWC Recruiting Roundup 3-14-22. The latest news and offers.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams have wasted no time handing out offers in attempts to jump-start their classes, with 9 teams getting in on the action this week. Plus, Junior Days or other visits are happening this month during the Quiet Period. Thus far, there is just one MWC commit, but more will be coming in due time. This week, Fresno State handed out 7 offers and UNLV has 7 of their own as well, but it was Nevada once again leading the way. The Wolf Pack gave 18 new offers and take their second week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of March 1st, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until mid-April.

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DB Kaleb Miles was offered by Air Force

DE Armel Ngueyam Mukam was offered by Boise State

OL Simione Pale was offered by Fresno State

DL Vaka Hansen was offered by Fresno State

OL Amos Talalele was offered by Fresno State

OL Izaiah Souriolle was offered by Fresno State

OL Cooper Powers was offered by Fresno State

LB Deven Bryant was offered by Fresno State

WR Carlos Hernandez was offered by Fresno State

DB Elijah Brady was offered by Nevada

LB Kamuela Kaaihue was offered by Nevada

TE Reid Mikeska was offered by Nevada

LB Princewill Umanmielen was offered by Nevada

WR Zachary Card was offered by Nevada

LB Tyson Ruffins was offered by Nevada

LB/RB Emmanuel Faavae was offered by Nevada

RB Conner Noah was offered by Nevada

WR/DB Gabe Tahir was offered by Nevada

DE Kitione Tuitupou Talavou was offered by Nevada

RB Johnny Thompson Jr. was offered by Nevada

LB Grant Godfrey was offered by Nevada

LB Justin Cryer was offered by Nevada

DB Rodrick Pleasant was offered by Nevada

RB Jayden Limar was offered by Nevada

DE Blake Purchase was offered by Nevada

LB Solomone Malafu was offered by Nevada

WR Bayin Brooks was offered by Nevada

OL Jason Steele was offered by SDSU

DB Surahz Buncom was offered by SDSU

LB Brian Ray III was offered by SJSU

RB Jaelon Barbarin was offered by SJSU

2024 DB Joseph Bey was offered by SJSU

DB Emmanuel Karnley was offered by UNLV

RB Tybo Tylin Rogers was offered by UNLV

DB Cole Shivers was offered by UNLV

WR/DB Sailasa Vadrawale was offered by UNLV

DE Jaeden Moore was offered by UNLV

DE Carson Mott was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Tavian McNair was offered by UNLV

WR Corey Rucker was offered by Utah State

WR Kade McIntyre was offered by Wyoming

OL Brock Knutson was offered by Wyoming

WR Beni Ngoyi was offered by Wyoming

Visits

Junior Day Visits

San Jose State: RB/LB Quin Togiai, LB Diallo Washington, RB King Miller, OL David Tangilanu

Commits

