Four Mountain West teams make NCAA Tournament

It got dicey on Selection Sunday. But the Mountain West has four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State, Colorado State, and San Diego State each safely made the field. And Wyoming hung on for one of the final tournament spots as one of the Last 4 In.

Earlier today, the Richmond Spiders from the Atlantic-10 stole a bid when they defeated top-seeded Davidson in the championship game.

Wyoming (25-8) will be in the East region in the No. 12 seed in a First Four play-in game against Indiana on Tuesday in Dayton. The winner will face the No. 5 seed St. Mary’s Gaels.

The Mountain West regular season and conference tournament champion Boise State Broncos (25-5) will be a No. 8 seed in the West region and will face the Memphis Tigers on Thursday in Portland. If the Broncos win, they will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the next round.

Colorado State (25-5) is the highest-seeded Mountain West team, coming in as a No. 6 seed. They will face No. 11 seeded Michigan (17-14) in their first round matchup on Thursday in Indianapolis.

San Diego State (23-8) is a No. 8 seed in the Midwest region and will face Creighton in its first round game Thursday in Fort Worth. If they win, they will face the top seed in the region, the Kansas Jayhawks in the next round.

The Mountain West had more bids (4) than the PAC-12 (3) and American Athletic Conference (2).

Start times and TV information is TBA.