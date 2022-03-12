MWC MBB Championship: How to Watch, Who Will Win, Odds, and Game Thread (3-12-21)

Be sure to watch the conclusion of the Mountain West Tournament today, featuring the clear two best teams in the conference. Staff writers Alex Wright, Lute Moss, and Graham Gibson will be on location providing as much coverage as they are allowed to do. Follow them on Twitter: @AlexWright1028, @lute_moss, and @Graham_Gibson56.

After three days of great basketball games, the Mountain West championship is finally here. It is truly a matchup between the best of the best, as the top four teams in the conference reached the semi-finals, producing two great teams in what is sure to be another class game for the MWC crown.

On one hand is Boise State. They rebounded from a 3-4 start to clinch the regular-season conference championship. Behind the strongest defense ever in the Leon Rice era, the Broncos have used their length and athleticism to stifle opponents. They also have the confidence and intangibles to win close games, which has been a theme of their season. They have found a way time and time again this year and have now reached their first-ever Moutain West championship game.

On the other side is San Diego State. The Aztecs are the veteran program, reaching the conference championship for the fifth straight season. SDSU has also built a strong season on their defensive prowess, as well as just enough offense in the form of their star player. They have lots of length and have a deep bench, sometimes playing as many as ten players in a game. The Aztecs know how to win big games and will be prepared to do so again tonight.

Boise State beat San Diego State in both regular-season games this year, but they were close. Expect another low-scoring, defensive battle for the championship.

How To Watch:

Saturday, March 12th

Boise State vs San Diego State (4:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

DraftKings Line: SDSU -2.5, o/u 117.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

