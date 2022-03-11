Mountaintop View 3-11-22

We start the morning with how Joe Lunardi had his brackets prior to quarterfinal tourney play. See what happened through the first two games. Also, stay up-to-date on goings on with other spring sports. Enjoy!!
Lunardi 3/10 a.m. edition......
March 10, 2022
Listen to Coach Rice after Bronco Win....
#BoiseState ties the single-season record with their 25th win of the season today…— Will Hall (@WillHallKTVB) March 10, 2022
Coach Rice on what makes this team so special ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0U6wLTvoFm
Wyoming Quarterfinal Highlights
HIGHLIGHTS: @wyo_mbb is moving on to the semis after beating UNLV 59-56!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 11, 2022
The Cowboys crashed the glass, out-rebounding UNLV 45-29.#MWMadness | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/mc0hDiAzgT
Will Wyoming/Boise State III be like Ali/Frazier III?
We will see you in the #OneWyoming #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/lH9aQ7x5t4— Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) March 11, 2022
How big was the Cowboys’ win?
BID STEALER WATCH: UNLV falls to Wyoming in Las Vegas.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2022
Mountain West now has four NCAA Tournament locks.
